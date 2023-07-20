David Gough confirmed as referee for All-Ireland football final

The Meath official has been confirmed by the GAA to take charge of next week's final between Kerry and Dublin.

Gough previously refereed the drawn 2019 final between the counties – a decision that faced some scrutiny at the time because he lives in the capital.

Kerry also had a lingering grievance with Gough at the time because he had missed Kevin McManamon's challenge on Peter Crowley that led to one of Dublin's last scores in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final as Mick Fitzsimons had ran across his line of vision.

But his exemplary handling of the 2019 final, a day when he sent off Dublin's Jonny Cooper for persistent fouling, put to bed those concerns as he embellished his reputation as one of the top officials in the game.

He will again have father Eugene, brother Stephen, uncle Terry and cousin Dean as his umpires – a team that has been consistently with him through his years on the inter-county squad.

Gough made a quick adaption to refereeing at this level. He has also refereed the 2013 All-Ireland U-21 final, the 2015 All-Ireland minor final and the 2018 All-Ireland senior club final as well as the Munster final in 2016, the Connacht final in 2017 and the Ulster finals in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

In 2023 he has refereed the Connacht semi-final between Roscommon and Galway and in the All-Ireland Series, Galway and Tyrone in Round 1, Cork v Kerry in Round 2, and the quarter-final between Dublin and Mayo, in addition to the Ulster final.

This will be his 46th championship game and his linesmen will be Monaghan’s Martin McNally and Galway’s James Molloy. McNally will be the standby referee and the sideline official will be Fergal Kelly from Longford.

