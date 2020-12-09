David Coldrick confirmed as All-Ireland SFC final referee

The GAA has confirmed that Meath official David Coldrick will referee the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo on Saturday week.

Coldrick's umpires on the day will be fellow Meathmen Seamus McCormack (Walterstown), Stephen O'Hare (Syddan), Ronan Garry (Donaghmore-Ashbourne), and Padraig Coyle (Senechalstown).

It has also been confirmed Paul Faloon from Down will officiate in the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Final between Dublin and Galway.

Coldrick from Meath is a member of the Blackhall Gaels Club, and will take charge of an All-Ireland Senior final for the fourth time, having previously refereed the 2007, 2010 and 2015 deciders.

In this year’s Football Championship, Coldrick has refereed Louth v Longford and Kildare v Offaly in the Leinster Championship, and Donegal v Armagh in this year’s Ulster championship.

Tyrone's Seán Hurson will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Joe McQuillan (Cavan) and the sideline official will be Fergal Kelly (Longford).

Online Editors