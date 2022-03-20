David Clifford's introduction inspires Kerry as win over Armagh books League final place

The intention was to keep David Clifford at home for Kerry's Allianz Division One clash with Armagh in the Athletic Grounds.

But Dara Moynihan's late withdrawal brought him back into the picture and it was just as well for the visitors as, once again, he steered their ship to safety, his 1-2 in the second half making all the difference in a three-point game.

At the end the young men and women of Armagh, and of course Kerry, surrounded him seeking autographs and photos, his star quality enshrined on and off the field.

It was a rip-roaring contest at times, cynical with plenty of needle for the 11,314 attendance but for both teams the right test at the right time of the year.

Armagh pressed hard at the end after chasing the game throughout and with better shot selection might have nicked something from it as the wides clocked up.

Kerry, though, had that Clifford cushion always. After replacing Killian Spillane at the break he made his first big intervention on 43 minutes when he got in behind Aidan Forker, latched on to Stephen O'Brien's pinpoint delivery and with Ethan Rafferty committing too early, swept low past the helpless Armagh 'keeper for the only goal and a 1-9 to 0-6 lead.

It was as wide as the gap got but two more points from the three-time Allstar reminded Armagh that for all their pressure at one end, leaving him that space behind was trouble.

The home side got back to within three points but can look back on substitute Jason Duffy's shot parried away by Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan as a real opportunity, while a foul on Rian O'Neill by Tom O'Sullivan could well have been adjudged to have been a penalty as it was a clear goal-scoring opportunity in the right place - but on balance it didn't qualify as cynical and a free instead saw Rory Grugan make it 1-13 to 0-12 after 68 minutes.

Kerry will take great encouragement from winning here in the circumstances and not conceding a goal again, their fifth clean sheet in six games but their kick-out in the second half was in trouble and twice defenders were caught in possession leading to Armagh scores. From that point of view, Armagh pressure was strong.

Kerry had been a little wasteful in the opening half when backed by the wind, scoring eight points but registering just as many wides as they led by four points at the break.

So often though their shooters were under pressure from an Armagh defence that set up well and continuously forced Kerry to switch wings. Not always the most patient in the build up, Kerry did show a little bit more on this occasion with Diarmuid O'Connor's 14th minute point, for a 0-4 to 0-1 lead, a template for how they deal with such defensive shields.

O'Connor was Kerry's biggest first-half influence while Tadhg Morley's loose role in defence helped Jason Foley to keep a tight rein on Rian O'Neill.

Armagh had opened the scoring with a Tiernan Kelly point in the third minute but it was another 26 minutes before Kelly doubled their tally and by then Kerry had seven on the board.

Briefly corner-back Greg McCabe had a goal opportunity and Armagh got plenty from some of their defenders moving forward, with James Morgan hitting their third point and Jarlath Og Burns then fouled for their fouth, a free from O'Neill.

Jack Savage was black carded by referee Martin McNally, a late replacement for Jerome Henry, just before half-time and that inflamed tensions, already simmering, in the closing five minutes of the half.

Words were exchanged at a couple of junctures and as Kerry manager Jack O'Connor sought out McNally to express his frustration, presumably with the decision on Savage which he had been quite animated about just beforehand as Savage hit the deck, his rival ,Kieran McGeeney, made his way across to share his thoughts with the visiting manager.

O'Connor declined to talk after the game this time in keeping with Gaelic Players Association's ongoing advice to players on match days to refrain from media duties over the ongoing expenses impasse that is being supported by many managers.

At the end Kerry were first into a league final, putting them on course for a three-in-a-row. But the value of a win like this will be measured differently.

Scorers - Kerry: D Clifford 1-2, J Savage 0-5 (2fs), P Clifford 0-2, T Brosnan, S O'Brien B O Beaglaoich, D O'Connor all 0-1 each.

Armagh; R O'Neill 0-5 (4fs, 1m) T Kelly, R Grugan (2fs) 0-2, S Campbell, G McCabe J Morgan, J Og Burns all 0-1 each

Kerry: S Ryan; D Casey, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; G O'Sullivan, T Morley, B O Beaglaoich; D O'Connor, J Barry; S O'Brien, P Clifford, A Spillane; T Brosnan, K Spillane, J Savage. Subs: D Clifford for Savage temp (12-14), Clifford for K Spillane (h-t) , J O'Connor for D O'Connor temp (49-53), P Geaney for Brosnan (57), M Burns for Moynihan (60), J O'Connor for Barry (64), G Horan for O'Brien (70)

Armagh: E Rafferty; G McCabe, J Morgan, A Forker; A McKay, N Rowland, J Og Burns; Ciaran Mackin, B Crealey; J Hall, C O'Hanlon, T Kelly; R Grugan, R O'Neill, A Murnin. Subs: J Duffy for O'Hanlon (17), Connaire Mackin for Rowland, Stefan Campbell for Hall (h-t), N Grimley for Ciaran Mackin (49), C O'Neill for Murnin ((57)



Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)