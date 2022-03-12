| 7.7°C Dublin

David Clifford was worth watching. The rest was dross and it is depressing to see what our game has become

Joe Brolly

Kerry's David Clifford gets away from the challenge of Oisín Mullin in Austin Stack Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Kerry's David Clifford gets away from the challenge of Oisín Mullin in Austin Stack Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Before the throw-in, word filtered round the press box that the players would not be doing after-match interviews due to an ongoing dispute between the GPA and Croke Park over expenses and that as an act of solidarity, James Horan wouldn’t be doing interviews either.

Never mind solidarity with the thousands of Mayo GAA people who travelled to Tralee in freezing, soaking conditions last night. Or with the people of Ireland emerging from a grim pandemic. Or with the people of Ukraine, starving, living in terror and not knowing whether they will survive the day. No, our boys want a few more cent per mile, they will sulk until they get it and James Horan will sulk with them.

