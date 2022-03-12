David Clifford was worth watching. The rest was dross and it is depressing to see what our game has become

Before the throw-in, word filtered round the press box that the players would not be doing after-match interviews due to an ongoing dispute between the GPA and Croke Park over expenses and that as an act of solidarity, James Horan wouldn’t be doing interviews either.

Never mind solidarity with the thousands of Mayo GAA people who travelled to Tralee in freezing, soaking conditions last night. Or with the people of Ireland emerging from a grim pandemic. Or with the people of Ukraine, starving, living in terror and not knowing whether they will survive the day. No, our boys want a few more cent per mile, they will sulk until they get it and James Horan will sulk with them.

This is what the greatest community organisation in the world has come to. On the bright side, we didn’t have to endure Horan going through the book of GAA cliches: “Lookit, we are taking one game at a time”, “Lookit, we need to stick to the process and we didn’t do that out there tonight” “Lookit, we made life very hard for ourselves out there and when you miss the sort of chances we did you have to take a good hard look at yourselves.”

The 12,000 sell-out crowd endured a very poor game. Kerry have sold their great tradition of attacking, adventurous football. They have swapped glory for Paddy Tally.

So, they hand-passed the ball backwards and sideways and ran about a lot going nowhere in particular, dropping back in numbers and refusing to kick the ball. When Paddy coached Derry (we went from Division 1 to Division 4 in three seasons thereafter) he swiftly expelled our adventurous traditions and turned us into a safety first, defensive-obsessed team. We are only just beginning to recover.

In Tralee, only David Clifford was worth watching. The rest was dross. Starved of possession, he kicked three wonderful first half points. It was in the 23rd minute of the first half before the first long ball was kicked into him.

Kerry, meanwhile, kept Mayo in the game by hand-passing in tight areas and were repeatedly intercepted.

The Kerry Golden Years are a distant memory. Mayo missed two superb goal chances in the first half, both because of terrible technique. In the 21st minute, Aidan Orme was put through on his left foot by a deft hand-pass from Aidan O’Shea. He panicked and kicked the ball too soon, dribbling it wide of the near post. The three basic rules of goal scoring were not observed: Dummy, pause, pass to the net in the direction of your run.

In the 34th minute, it was Diarmuid O’Connor’s turn. Another interception after a bout of rehearsed Kerry hand-passing and he was clean through. Instead of the dummy, pause and pass to the net, he telegraphed it and kicked it at the keeper. Only an excellently worked goal (Clifford’s sleight of hand in drawing in the defence then suckering them with a disguised hand-pass being the key) was the difference at half-time.

It was at this moment that Pat Spillane earned his corn. Marty asked Pat what the difference between the teams was so far. Pat said, “Well I suppose Marty, that the goal was the difference between the teams” in the manner of Stephen Hawking unveiling his theory of the universe.

If Mayo were a serious team, with the wind at their backs they should have won the game. Particularly given the mystifying fact that Kerry seemed to completely overlook the fact that they had the best forward of his generation at full-forward.

Ignoring Clifford was like Phil Jackson telling his Chicago Bulls, “Don’t give the ball to Jordan.” As it was, David got the ball for the first time in the second half in the 47th minute, and promptly burned the Mayo defence for a magnificent score. Then, like La Belle Dame Sans Merci, he stood on the square, “alone and palely loitering”. In the 55th minute, he politely allowed his brother to take a 14-yard free which Paudie kicked into the keeper’s hands.

At that point the game was Mayo’s to win, but David Clifford’s patience with his brother has limits. He kicked a massive free, then won it with another easier one. It was a woeful game. More than that, it was depressing to see what has become of a once wonderful sport.