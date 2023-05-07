David Clifford turns in man of the match performance on emotional day as Kerry win another Munster title

Kerry 5-14 Clare 0-15

David Clifford has done many wondrous things on a football field but today must have been one of the hardest of all, honouring his late mother Ellen by scoring 2-6 as Kerry collected their 84th Munster SFC title.

The Kerry skipper’s older brother, Paudie, also got in on the goal-scoring act, finding the Clare net for a fifth time as the All-Ireland champions claimed their tenth provincial crown in 11 seasons.

On a day of mixed emotions for Jack O’Connor’s dressing-room, perhaps the most poignant moment of all arrived in the 32nd minute of a final that never threatened to become a genuine contest.

A Paudie Clifford assist and a David Clifford goal. How often have we read that before? Only this time it happened after the All-Star duo bravely took their places in the Kerry attack just a day after it was announced that their beloved mother had passed away.

Paudie was advancing up the left flank when his younger brother David made a clever off-the-ball run inside his marker.

As has happened so often in the past, the elder Clifford delivered a pinpoint high pass that David claimed in the air, just ahead of advancing Clare ‘keeper Stephen Ryan. With the net-minder stranded in no-man’s land, the reigning Footballer of the Year had time to steady and pick his spot.

Kerry led by 3-8 to 0-5, the last remnants of a competitive edge already having evaporated in the air above the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The whole occasion was shrouded in pathos following the death of Ellen Clifford, who had been sick for some time.

There was a warm reception from the 12,499 attendance for both players after their names were read out over the PA, confirmation that they would be starting, and there followed a minute’s silence before the national anthem.

Then the action started and, very quickly, the trajectory of the game became all too apparent. Kerry had won their last five championship head-to-heads by a cumulative 62 points, but those fixtures tended to go one of two ways – either a battling six-point defeat for the Banner (2017 and ’19) or a more unmerciful tanking.

From the outset, this was looking more like the latter. Jack O’Connor’s men had three unanswered points on the board inside five minutes and, once Tony Brosnan played a slick one-two with wandering corner-back Dylan Casey to tuck away a tidy 15th-minute goal, the All-Ireland champions were six clear and already destined for a predictable victory.

Within four minutes the livewire Dara Moynihan had added a second goal, capitalising on a clever cross-field pass from Paul Geaney.

At the far end Keelan Sexton was causing plenty of first-half bother for All-Star full-back Jason Foley, scoring one sweet point and drawing several fouls that eventually led to a yellow card for Foley.

But soon after, following a couple of Clifford misses, the Footballer of the Year found his range with his first point from play followed almost immediately by his opening goal.

Clare landed the last two points of the half to take the bare look off the scoreboard, which now read 3-8 to 0-7. Emmet McMahon then tagged on his third point, and second from play, on the resumption only for the younger Clifford to again outfox Cillian Brennan with an off-the-ball run, bursting onto Tom O’Sullivan’s assist for an emphatic finish in the 41st minute.

As the game petered out to its predictable conclusion, Seán O’Shea evaded the clutches of Jamie Malone and off-loaded to Paudie Clifford, who fired past Stephen Ryan inside his near post. Kerry now led by 5-9 to 0-8 with just 44 minutes on the clock; the rest was academic.

When it was all over, Munster chairman Ger Ryan offered his condolences to the Clifford family and then David accepted the cup without making a speech, receiving a warm hug from his manager before departing the stage he had graced with such dignity.

SCORERS – Kerry: D Clifford 2-6 (0-4f), D Moynihan, T Brosnan 1-1 each, P Clifford 1-0, , S O’Shea 0-2 (1 ‘45’), D Casey, G White, P Geaney, K Spillane 0-1 each. Clare: E Cleary 0-6 (4f), E McMahon 0-4 (2f), S Ryan (2f), K Sexton 0-2 each, C Russell 0-1.

KERRY – S Ryan; T O’Sullivan, J Foley, D Casey; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Clifford; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: K Spillane for Geaney (51), B Ó Beaglaíoch for T O’Sullivan (51), S O’Brien for Moynihan (51), BD O’Sullivan for Barry (60), M Breen for G O’Sullivan (60).

CLARE – S Ryan; C Rouine, C Brennan, M Doherty; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; P Lillis, E McMahon, D Coughlan; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: R Lanigan for Doherty (ht), B McNamara for O’Connor (ht), G Cooney for Coughlan (48), I Ugwueru for O’Neill (57), C O’Dea for Collins (57).

REF – J Henry (Mayo)