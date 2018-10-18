David Clifford to miss start of Kerry's National League campaign as he undergoes surgery on shoulder

David Clifford will miss the start of Kerry's National League campaign as he faces surgery on his shoulder.

The news comes as a major setback for new Kingdom boss Peter Keane, particularly after the retirement of four key players during the past few months.

Clifford is scheduled for surgery next month with the Kerry Eye reporting the 19-year-old will miss between 12 and 16 weeks.

That could rule Clifford out of Kerry's opening three league matches, including the marquee clash against Dublin in Tralee on February 9.

Kerry kick off their league campaign against Tyrone on January 27.

Kieran Donaghy, Donnchadh Walsh, Anthony Maher and Darran O'Sullivan have all hung up their inter county boots recently while young prospect Stefan Okunbor joined AFL side Geelong Cats on a two-year contract.

Online Editors