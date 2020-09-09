David Clifford to miss Kerry SFC semi-final after red card appeal fails

East Kerry’s David Clifford is facing a one-match suspension after being sent off late in his team’s narrow win over St Kierans in their County SC quarter-final in Austin Stack Park last Saturday. Barring a successful appeal Clifford will miss East Kerry semi-final against St Brendans the weekend after next

DAVID CLIFFORD will play no part in East Kerry's SFC semi-final against St Brendan's tomorrow night after the Kingdom captain failed to have his recent red card overturned at an appeals hearing last night.

East Kerry officials had been confident that the two-time All-Star would be cleared of any wrongdoing for the red card he received as a result an off the ball incident in the dying seconds of their quarter-final defeat of St Kieran's.

Clifford was out of luck, though, and East Kerry now face an uphill climb without their star man as they bid for back-to-back Kerry SFC titles.

Online Editors