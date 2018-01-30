Sport Gaelic Football

Wednesday 31 January 2018

David Clifford stars as IT Tralee upset Queen's for first Sigerson Cup win in 11 years

17 September 2017; David Clifford of Kerry during the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final match between Kerry and Derry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
17 September 2017; David Clifford of Kerry during the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final match between Kerry and Derry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

David Clifford was the star of the show as IT Tralee upset Queen's University to claim a first Sigerson Cup win in 11 years.

The Kerry underage sensation, who made his senior debut in the National League against Donegal last Sunday, scored 1-4 before setting up the match-winning goal for Conor O'Driscoll late on.

All of Clifford's scores came in the first half, kicking four frees while fisting a goal to the net.

The home side had taken a one point lead when Clifford conjured the decisive score for his team-mate.

Scorers - Queen's: L Connor 0-6 (3f), T Rushe, E Bradley 0-2 (1f) each, B Crealey 0-1;

IT Tralee – D Clifford 1-4 (4f), C O'Driscoll 1-2 (1f), D O'Keeffe, D Spillane 0-1 each.

Queen's University – C Mullan-Young; N Keenan, P Murdock, A Rushe; C Murphy, J McMahon, N Scullion; S Heffron, E Bradley, C O'Neill, P O'Hagan, D McKeever; A Fegan, L Connor, T Rushe.

Subs: B Crealey for Fegan (HT), E Fyfe for McKeever (38), F Quinn for Scullion (42), C Martin for O'Neill (43), L Oliver for Murphy (Black card, 60).

IT Tralee – IT Tralee: C Hurley; C Smith, E Marah, B Fitzgerald; J Morgan, G Crowley, S Cronin; P Clarke, G Bastible; S Cournane, C Lowney, D Spillane; D O'Keeffe, D Clifford, C O'Driscoll. Subs: C Kearney for Morgan (34), C Lynch for O'Keeffe (50), A McCarthy for Spillane (52), G McKenna for Clarke (55).Referee – Niall McKenna (Monaghan).

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport