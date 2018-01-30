David Clifford stars as IT Tralee upset Queen's for first Sigerson Cup win in 11 years
David Clifford was the star of the show as IT Tralee upset Queen's University to claim a first Sigerson Cup win in 11 years.
The Kerry underage sensation, who made his senior debut in the National League against Donegal last Sunday, scored 1-4 before setting up the match-winning goal for Conor O'Driscoll late on.
All of Clifford's scores came in the first half, kicking four frees while fisting a goal to the net.
The home side had taken a one point lead when Clifford conjured the decisive score for his team-mate.
Scorers - Queen's: L Connor 0-6 (3f), T Rushe, E Bradley 0-2 (1f) each, B Crealey 0-1;
IT Tralee – D Clifford 1-4 (4f), C O'Driscoll 1-2 (1f), D O'Keeffe, D Spillane 0-1 each.
Queen's University – C Mullan-Young; N Keenan, P Murdock, A Rushe; C Murphy, J McMahon, N Scullion; S Heffron, E Bradley, C O'Neill, P O'Hagan, D McKeever; A Fegan, L Connor, T Rushe.
Subs: B Crealey for Fegan (HT), E Fyfe for McKeever (38), F Quinn for Scullion (42), C Martin for O'Neill (43), L Oliver for Murphy (Black card, 60).
IT Tralee – IT Tralee: C Hurley; C Smith, E Marah, B Fitzgerald; J Morgan, G Crowley, S Cronin; P Clarke, G Bastible; S Cournane, C Lowney, D Spillane; D O'Keeffe, D Clifford, C O'Driscoll. Subs: C Kearney for Morgan (34), C Lynch for O'Keeffe (50), A McCarthy for Spillane (52), G McKenna for Clarke (55).Referee – Niall McKenna (Monaghan).
