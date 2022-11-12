David Clifford scores 2-12 as Fossa’s extra-time goal rush sees off Listry in Kerry Junior Premier final

Man of the match David Clifford (14) and his brother Paudie (captain) celebrate after Fossa won the Kerry Junior Premier County Final when they defeated Listry in Killarney on Saturday.

David Clifford just keeps on producing man of the match performances and winning trophies. He hit 2-12 this afternoon to steer Fossa to victory in the Kerry Junior Premier football championship final.

Favourites Listry led by five points in the 53rd minute but a late rally from the underdogs highlighted by a goal from Paudie Clifford after a cross from David reignited their challenge and a spectacular sideline point from the latter brought the game to extra time.

Clifford scored 2-3 in extra time – his first goal came from a penalty – as Fossa fashioned their first ever win in the series.

It took Clifford just 38 seconds to register his first point from a free. His side had the aid of a strong wind in the first half but powered by their midfield pairing of Ronan Buckley and Jimmy O’Leary controlled the exchanges.

However, Fossa got a crucial break in the tenth minute when team captain Paudie Clifford found Paddy Sheehan unmarked and his pass was scrambled to the net by Tadgh O’Shea; Clifford added a delightful point in their next attack to give Fossa a flattering 1-3 to 0-2 advantage.

But Listry’s dominance in the middle third never waned and they outscored Fossa 6-4 for the rest of the half. Between them David and his older brother Paudie kept Fossa’s dream alive scoring seven points between them as they led 1-7 to 0-8 at the break.

Within three minutes of the resumption Listry had retained the lead with three points on the spin. There was a brief rally from Rossa which yielded a brace of points but Listry dominated the rest of the game hitting six points with just two pointed frees from Clifford in response.

But just as the contest appeared to be petering out to an inevitable conclusion a shot from David Clifford which was probably an effort for a point dropped invitingly into the parallelogram and his brother Paudie palmed it to the net to level the game in the 57th minute.

Michael Keane did edge Listry back in front but with the second last kick of the game Clifford effortlessly kicked the equalising point into the breeze from near the touchline on the terrace side of Fitzgerald Stadium.

Two magnificent points from Clifford at the start of extra time underlined how much the momentum of the contest had changed; Listry pulled one back through a free but deep in injury time came a pivotal moment.

An absolute peach of a pass from Paudie Clifford found his brother David who was hauled down and after a delay during which the latter and Darragh Lehane was booked Clifford dispatched the spot kick to the net to give his side a four-point advantage (3-14; 0-19).

A Clifford free extended Fossa’s lead to five before Listry reduced the lead to two points but then Clifford took centre stage again with a brilliant individual goal to seal a famous win.

Scorers:

Listry: A O’Shea 0-6 (2f), J Walsh 0-5 (5f,) R Buckley 0-4, R Murphy 0-2, A Kennedy, G O’Sullivan, S Lehane (1f), C Bradley, M Keane 0-1 each

Fossa: D Clifford 2-12 ( 1-0 pen, 5f), P Clifford 1-2, T O’Shea 1-0, H Buckley 0-1

Teams –

Listry – D Carroll; D Wrenn, P Lehane, C Ryan; D Lehane, A Kennedy, B O’Brien; J O’Leary, R Buckley; G O’Sullivan, A O’Shea, R Murphy; J Clifford, M Keane, S Lehane. Subs: J Walsh for S Lehane ht; C Bradley for Ryan ht; S O’Sullivan for Clifford (53). ET: M Dennelly for Buckley (63), D Clifford for Keane (71), S Giles for Buckley (71), P Delee for Murphy (75).

Fossa – Shane O’Sullivan; K McCarthy, F Coffey, B Myers; D O’Keeffe, P Clifford, R Colleran; E Talbot, P Sheehan; H Buckley, M Rennie, A Wharton; T O’Shea, D Clifford, E O’Shea. Subs: C O’Shea for Colleran ht; H Kelly for T O’Shea (43), D O’Connell for Wharton (53). ET: G Cronin for McCarthy (69), d Ryan for E O’Shea (71),

Referee: Paul Hayes