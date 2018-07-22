David Clifford saves Kerry with dramatic last-gasp goal: As it happened
It's a huge fixture for Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Kerry after last week's defeat to Galway, Monaghan would knock the Kingdom out of the race for Sam Maguire with a victory on home turf.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Colm O'Rourke: Dead rubbers loom and serial losers may progress, nonsensical nature of Super 8 is rearing its head
- Kerry just have to get back to being Kerry
- Monaghan eye history as Kerry teeter on the brink
- Championship missing Mayo as they bring best out of the Dubs
- Sinead Kissane: Clones set up for Kingdom to fail - which is why they have a chance
- Let's get this doomed show on the road
- Kildare 0-16 Galway 0-19 as it happened: 14-man Lilywhites beaten by the Tribesmen