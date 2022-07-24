| 19.3°C Dublin

David Clifford saved a Kerry side who for most of this All-Ireland final were a mess

Joe Brolly

Kerry star David Clifford celebrates following his side's All-Ireland victory over Galway. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
‘Once upon a time, there was a little red hen …’

For most of this All-Ireland final Kerry were a mess. No shape. No ideas. A ball of tense nervous anxiety.

