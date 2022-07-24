‘Once upon a time, there was a little red hen …’

For most of this All-Ireland final Kerry were a mess. No shape. No ideas. A ball of tense nervous anxiety.

Seán O’Shea was anonymous. Paudie Clifford falling over himself and going nowhere. Stephen O’Brien soloing and kicking the ball into the keeper’s hands. Paul Geaney absent. They had no penetration.

Like the Little Red Hen, it was clear that David Clifford was going to have to do the job by himself.

Which, as it turns out, is precisely what he did.

In the first minute, Seán O’Shea flunked a free badly and anxiety flooded the Kerry support and team.

Except Clifford. Galway, meanwhile, were relaxed and composed, playing carefully and at times beautifully.

Shane Walsh, a free spirit in the mould of George Best, gave a performance that had us laughing and clapping in delight. Like the Pied Piper, he bewitched Tom O’Sullivan and the Kerry defence, leading them on a magical mystery tour of Croke Park.

His first and second points from play seemed so improbable, we had to watch again on the big screen to confirm the evidence of our own eyes.

In the 39th minute, he scored one of the greatest points ever seen in Croke Park.

It was reminiscent of Maradona’s famous goal against Belgium in the 1986 World Cup, the four defenders fanned out in front of the little Argentine as he turned to face them, wondering what his next move might be.

Taking possession on the right touchline, with three defenders shepherding him, Shane went left, then right, then left, then right again before kicking the point from an acute angle on the right side off his right foot.

We were directly in line and it went over the black spot, gaining him a perfect 10 from the judges. ‘WTF’ I wrote in my match notes.

In the 44th minute, he did it again from the other touchline, this time dummying right before angling it over with his left foot. He finished with nine points.

Football this good makes defenders redundant.

The Galway keeper put himself into strong contention for the ‘Flop of the Year’ award in the goalkeeping category, joining an already crowded field.

Conor Gleeson’s first four kick-outs were won by Kerry and thereafter it was a heart-in-the-mouth job every time he had the ball, palming it weakly to nowhere under no pressure, miskicking short kick-outs, charging out to foul Kerry forwards when there was no call for it and all the other things we have come to expect from the modern GAA goalie.

He was extremely fortunate that Kerry did not get at least two goals from his storms outfield, only a blatant drag down of Clifford by Kelly saving him from the ultimate humiliation in the 72nd minute when the ball was turned over and he was, like the Derry keeper in the semi-final, miles from home.

By half-time, Galway – playing in a relaxed, confident vein, but not particularly pushing themselves – would have been about 0-8 to 0-2 up in normal circumstances. But Clifford, playing alone and without help, and starved of possession, scored four extraordinary points to keep them in it.

His first was a superhuman high fetch for a mark. Then a free. Then a wonder score from 45 metres without any backlift. The defender thought he was covering him only to find, no doubt to his considerable surprise, that the ball had already gone over the bar.

His last point of the first period showed he is Star, the Bomber and Gooch rolled into one.

A breathtaking high fetch amidst a crowd of Galwaymen from a ball that had been thumped up high into the air and took ages to come down, followed by a deftly taken mark.

The second half resumed where the first had ended, Kerry beset by anxiety, Galway playing confidently but within themselves.

The Galway keeper was now getting his short kick-outs off, the team was settled, and Clifford was the only threat to their relaxed mood.

It was this third quarter where Galway lost the game.

Instead of driving on, they played too safely.

The game was lacklustre, Kerry were vulnerable, but unlike Tyrone last year who went after the game ferociously and stuck the dagger in them, Galway played too passively.

By the 52nd minute it was 0-14 to 0-14 and the perfect moment to go all out for immortality. Instead, they invited Kerry to win it, Damien Comer kicking a ball tamely into the keeper’s hands, Cillian McDaid (who was otherwise very good) taking a stupid shot under pressure and Comer doing the same a moment later. Galway didn’t go hard enough. Instead, they dawdled. And All-Ireland finals are not won by dawdlers.

Kerry moved two ahead in the 56th minute, and the anxiety that had cloaked them all day began to lift.

Galway, suddenly sensing this could easily become an anti-climax that would haunt the rest of their lives, upped the pace, but it was too late.

Killian Spillane had come on and for the first time, the Little Red Hen had someone to help him.

Clifford scored a magnificent acute angled free, relaxed as a pensioner hitting his first shot off the tee on a sunny summer’s morning: 0-17 to 0-16 (66 minutes). Spillane drove past his man to score a difficult point with the fist. Gavin White gleefully tore through and fisted another, getting hammered by three Galway men in the process. No pain, no gain. And finally, with an easy free, the otherwise anonymous O’Shea finished the scoring.

Galway threw in the towel, humping in three high balls, the third heralding the final whistle.

If this is their last opportunity to win Sam, they will have a lifetime of regrets. Too passive. Too safe. Too careful.

As for Clifford, he proved what we all suspected, that he is the greatest player the game has ever seen. Here, he finished with an otherworldly 0-8 and the player of the match award. He will be player of the year and in due course of the decade and then the millennium.

Like the Little Red Hen, he planted the seeds. Grew the wheat. Cut the wheat. Took it to the mill. Ground the wheat. Baked the bread. And ate it, all by himself.