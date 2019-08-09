David Clifford passed fit as Kerry name team for All-Ireland SFC semi clash with Tyrone

David Clifford has been passed fit to resume his place in the Kerry attack for Sunday's second All-Ireland SFC semi-final, against Tyrone in Croke Park.

The 2018 Young Footballer of the Year sat out last Saturday's Super 8s finale against Meath because of a back spasm, but he now returns at corner-forward with Micheál Burns dropping out of the team.

There is one other change in defence, the experienced Shane Enright recalled at the expense of Brian Ó Beaglaoich despite the latter's goalscoring contribution from wing-back in Navan.

KERRY (SFC v Tyrone): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, G Crowley, S Enright; D Moran, A Spillane; G White, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; D Clifford, P Geaney, K Spillane.

