David Clifford holds aloft the Sam Maguire Cup after Kerry's All-Ireland SFC final win over Galway at Croke Park last July

A year of extravagant success for David Clifford has ended with him being nominated to captain Kerry for their All-Ireland defence in 2023.

Still just 23, this will be the second stint Clifford has held in the role.

In 2020, as per Kerry tradition, he was nominated by county champions, East Kerry to captain the senior county team, a season that ended with Kerry losing to Cork for the first time in eight years, relinquishing their Munster crown and – due to the straight knock-out format adopted for that pandemic-afflicted season – knocked out of the championship at the first hurdle.

After retaining the Kerry SFC later that year, East Kerry nominated Paul Murphy for 2021. Austin Stacks, last year’s county champions, chose Joe O’Connor, who failed to make Jack O’Connor’s starting 15 for the championship.

This year, having regained their county crown, the East Kerry Board have again decided to put Clifford forward to lead Kerry next.

Clifford has had a phenomenal season, collecting All-Ireland, Munster and League titles with Kerry, claiming a fourth All-Star and being crowned Footballer of the Year.

He won a senior Kerry championship with East Kerry’s divisional side and more recently, a Junior title with Fossa.

There may yet be more glory, with Fossa meeting Limerick’s Castlemahon in a Munster Junior semi-final this Saturday.