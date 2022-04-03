David Clifford of Kerry is tackled by James Carr of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Not that Mayo or anyone else needed reminding but the genius of David Clifford was again in full view for this Allianz National Football League Division 1 final as he ruthlessly put them to the sword with another astonishing individual display in Croke Park.

Clifford hit 1-6 as Kerry landed a third successive league title, giving their manager Jack O'Connor the distinction of being a league winning manager in his first year for the third time, following up with an All-Ireland win in the other two years, 2004 and 2009.

A nice omen as championship looms large.

And as long as they have Clifford fit and well, it goes without saying that they'll be expected to bridge an eight-year gap since their last Sam Maguire success.

He once again underlined that with space, even a modicum of it, he'll tear a defence apart.

Padraig O'Hora, his marker for the day, won some battles when the ball was in dispute but once it hopped cleanly for Clifford and he got a yard, he traded it for a mile, typified by his 66th minute when he took possession on the Hogan Stand sideline, scorched past O'Hora before straightening and flashing a right-footed shot past Rory Byrne.

It was Kerry's first Croke Park win over Mayo in six attempts and only their second win in 11 games at headquarters since their 2017 league win over Dublin but they have been the league's best team and have franked that here.

Mayo will be disappointed that they petered out so quickly and their lengthy absentee list, Oisín Mullin joined that beforehand, doesn't insulate them from how poor they were. As a top team, they shouldn't be losing any final by 15 points.

And in truth they were never really in this as Kerry pushed clear early on and were soon out of sight, leading by 1-10 to 0-7 at the break as the pace of Gavin White, restored to the starting team for the first time since the Kildare game, hurt them.

Kerry's first goal was the legacy of that pace from White in the 24th minute putting in Paul Geaney.

The pass was a little overcooked, forcing Geaney to reach his foot out in an effort to lift over the advancing Byrne who parried up but White was vigilant for the follow up and got to it with his hands to nudge to an empty net, picking up an injury that forced a five-minute temporary injury in the process.

Kerry had other goal chances in the half. Twice Paudie Clifford broke the cover, in the fifth and 32nd minute, tearing by Stephen Coen for the first and then Lee Keegan but each time some part of Byrne's body denied him.

At the other end Conor Loftus was a little unprepared when a Jack Carney shot struck an upright and rebounded into his path close to goal on 17 minutes.

Kerry's progress through the half had been steady and inevitably David Clifford left his mark on the half nailing three points from play, four in all, the last in the 37th minute coming after Tadhg Morley's disruption of a promising Mayo move.

Morley and Jason Foley were once towering in the Kerry defence which maintained an average league concession of just 13 points per game here. Keeping out goals once again gave them a seventh clean sheet in nine league games.

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor was back for his first competitive outing since rupturing his Achilles in last year's Division 2 league semi-final against Clare last year as he came on for James Carr in the 56th minute.

By then Kerry were down to 14 men after Diarmuid O'Connor's black card for a foul on Aidan O'Shea but it made little difference on the scoreboard as Kerry outscored Mayo in that 10-minute period by 0-4 to 0-1.

Mayo went 18 second half minutes without a score and really had few ideas as to how to unlock the Kerry defence.

Late on Jason Foley got a third goal, timing his run to get on the end of a Tony Brosnan shot that had been blocked after Morley's overlapping run.

For the 31,506, it will have felt like a damp squib, lifted only by the joy of watching Clifford in full flight.

Scorers - Kerry: D Clifford 1-6 (0-1f), P Geaney 0-5 (1f), G White, J Foley 1-0, P Clifford (1 45), A Spillane 0-2 each, S Ryan (f), J Barry, D Moynihan, S O'Brien all 0-1 each. Mayo: R O'Donoghue 0-5 (3fs), J Carr, M Plunkett 0-2 each, M Ruane, J Flynn, C Loftus, C O'Connor (f) all 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B O Beaglaoich, T Morley, G White; D O'Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, P Clifford, A Spillane; S O'Brien, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: G Crowley for White (27-32, temp), T Brosnan for O'Brien (48), G Crowley for White (52), M Burns for Spillane (63), J O'Connor for Barry (66), J Savage for Moynihan (66).

Mayo: R Byrne; S Coen, L Keegan, P O'Hora; M Plunkett, R Brickenden, E Hession; J Flynn, M Ruane; C Loftus, A O'Shea, J Carney; R O'Donoghue, J Doherty, J Carr. Subs: K McLoughlin for Carney (h-t), C O'Shea for Flynn inj (46), A Orme for Doherty (50), C O'Connor for Carr (56), D McHale for Ruane (66).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).