David Clifford inspires East Kerry with wonder goal to seal glory in the Kingdom

David Clifford of East Kerry celebrates after scoring the first goal against Mid Kerry

Inspired by Kingdom captain David Clifford, East Kerry retained their county title with an emphatic win over Mid Kerry at Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Saturday night.

It was their ninth win and they are now on track to emulate the achievement of their famous predecessors, who won the three-in-row between 1997 and 1999 with Séamus Moynihan in his prime.

Clifford (21) is destined to make an even bigger impact on Gaelic football than Moynihan. Suspended for the divisional side’s semi-final win over St Kieran’s, he was superb last night scoring 1-4 from play — his goal was breathtaking.

Mid Kerry surprised most observers by reaching their first decider since 2014. Their epic semi-final win over Dr Crokes will long live in the memory but they were well beaten in the first Kerry final to be played on a Saturday and under lights.

They will regret the eight first-half wides they kicked when they were on top, but East Kerry’s two-goal burst after the break essentially decided the contest.

Regardless of how Kerry fare in the 2020 All-Ireland series, the odds are that Clifford, who won the man-of-the-match award last night, will almost certainly captain the Kingdom again in 2021.

Underdogs Mid Kerry pulled 13 men behind the ball, while dispatching Mike Breen to mark Clifford. But the Kerry captain made his mark after just 90 seconds with a classy point. A taste of what was to come.

Mid Kerry looked the more energetic in the first quarter; they disrupted East Kerry’s kickout strategy only for their finishing to let them down as they squandered 1-4 in the first 12 minutes.

Despite living off scraps, East Kerry led 0-6 to 0-3 at the first water break. But their malfunctioning kickout strategy saw them cough up two quick points. However, the brilliance of Clifford continued to unhinge the Mid Kerry defence — though an

off-the-ball clash resulted in Clifford picking up a yellow card in the 25th minute.

Darran O’Sullivan and Liam Carey pulled the strings for Mid Kerry as they dominated, but too often their finishing let them down — as their tally of eight first-half wides to two for East Kerry illustrates.

Still, a point from a free on the stroke of the break from the excellent Carey left them trailing by two at half-time (0-9 to 0-7). The game took a decisive turn within five minutes of the resumption when Mike Breen was isolated on Clifford and his Kerry colleague Dara Moynihan found him.

Clifford did the rest, an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net setting East Kerry on their way to victory.

Scorers — East Kerry: D Clifford 1-4; D Roche 1-3 (1f, 1m), E Cronin 0-3 (1m), D Moynihan, R Buckle 0-2 each; B O’Donoghue 0-1. Mid Kerry: L Carey 0-6 (3f), C Kennedy (f), D Roche, G O’Grady 0-1 each.

East Kerry: S Ryan; C O’Donoghoe, J Sherwood, N Donohue; S Cronin, D O’Donoghue, P Murphy; M Ryan, R Buckley; D Moynihan, P Clifford, B O’Keeffe; D Clifford, D Roche, E Cronin. Subs: M Foley for B O’Keeffe (48), Dan O’Brien for M Ryan (48), Brian O’Donoghue for S Cronin (56), J O’Donoghue for E Cronin (56), Doyle for D Moynihan (58).

Mid Kerry: S Cahillane; P Kilkenny, P Wrenn, D Mangan; P Crowley, M Breen, J Brosnan; C McGillicuddy, R Murphy; D Roche, F Clifford, C Kennedy; G O’Grady, L Carey, D O’Sullivan. Subs: C Teahan for F Clifford (39), J O’Connor for C Kennedy (44), C Moriarty for O’Sullivan (49), G Horan for J Brosnan (49), S O’Brien for D Roche (52).

Referee: P Hynes (Kerins O’Rahillys).

