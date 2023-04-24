David Clifford has no fears of Kerry being ‘undercooked’ for All-Ireland series

David Clifford has no real fears of Kerry being ‘undercooked’ for the new All-Ireland round-robin series, even though they’ll only have played two Munster teams who have been relegated this year to the lower divisions.

The All-Ireland champions crushed Tipperary (just demoted to Division 4) by 20 points last Saturday, and their reward is a Munster final date on Sunday week against Clare, who have recovered from relegation to Division 3 with back-to-back victories over Cork and Limerick.

“That's been the case in Munster before, there's been no other Division 1 team in Munster for I don't know how many years,” Clifford pointed out, speaking at SuperValu’s All-Ireland SFC launch in Croke Park today.

“I'm not sure if a league ranking really matters when it comes to a championship game. We know we're going to get a tough test off Clare.

“I wouldn't see it as us being undercooked and, even if we were, that's the great thing about the round-robin - any team that comes through the round-robin is going to be well road-tested and you're hopefully going to be in a good position come a quarter-final.”

By reaching the Munster final, Clare have also guaranteed their place in the Sam Maguire group stages – and the Banner haven’t been shy about suggesting the Munster Council should consider Ennis for staging their showdown with Jack O’Connor’s kingpins.

Clifford said he would have no issue if the game was moved to Cusack Park.

“I know there seems to be some sort of neutral agreement between Kerry and Clare. I'm not sure. Look, you'll always look to try to have a home game if you were in their shoes. We'll see how it pans out,” the reigning Footballer of the Year said.