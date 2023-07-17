David Clifford answers call as Kerry climb off ropes with late surge in victory over Derry

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Kerry 1-17 Derry 1-15

Kerry's David Clifford celebrates at the final whistle after his side's victory in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Derry. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Some 54 minutes had passed in this pulsating semi-final when Diarmuid O’Connor sized up a speculative ball into David Clifford.

The pass had too much weight though, and went over the heads of Clifford and his marker Chrissy McKaigue.

The Derry goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch gathered safely and as he did, Clifford waved his arms to his colleagues outfield in clear frustration. Derry were leading by 1-13 to 1-12, Kerry hadn’t scored for six minutes and wouldn’t for another 12.

They looked in trouble, unable to get their captain into those one-on-one situations with McKaigue that they knew they’d profit from, just as he had done in the opening half.

And if he didn’t do it, who else would? Seán O’Shea had scored two points by then and was slowly cranking into gear and Paudie Clifford was more involved having spent the first half chasing Conor McCluskey, whose ball-carrying at pace was so effective to bring Derry deep into enemy territory. But their attack just wasn’t functioning with any great flow.

The trouble for Derry was that they couldn’t sufficiently exploit the situation. Gareth McKinless had the best opportunity, not for the first time scorching the Kerry defence to draw a great save from Shane Ryan on 52 minutes with Jack Barry gathering the rebound.

And there were other opportunities for Ciarán McFaul, Niall Loughlin and Ethan Doherty that demanded jut a little more composure.

They did add another point through a Shane McGuigan free on 59 minutes to push two clear but didn’t score again until the last play when McGuigan overcooked a free that was designed to probe the Kerry goalmouth in search of an equalising goal.

By then they looked to be running on empty, legs giving way after an exhaustive effort as they attacked and defended in almost equal numbers. It’s a draining game-plan.

But four second-half points, three when it was really a contest, was never going to cut it and perhaps the limitations of their squad really hit home in the closing stages.

In contrast, Kerry got real impact off their bench through Stephen O’Brien who emerged as one of the most influential players in the second half. It was a foul on O’Brien by McKinless that brought that scoreless 18-minute period to an end four minutes from the end of normal time, O’Shea obliging.

Kerry and Derry players react to the free given against David Clifford for which the Kerry forward was booked

And from there, just like last year’s All-Ireland final, they felt and looked liberated, squeezing Lynch’s kick-out, almost flawless up to that point, so hard that they won three in succession, scoring a point off each one to open a two-point lead going into five minutes of injury time.

It was the game’s decisive period and Kerry went ruthlessly about their business to get themselves off the ropes.

Derry might reflect on that free awarded against McKinless for a tap on O’Brien’s side and wonder was it harsh.

But they’ll also know that some of the means used to thwart Clifford should have drawn more attention from the officials, especially at the end when he was dragged right in front of referee Joe McQuillan as he almost put Tom O’Sullivan in for a goal chance, but for Lynch to intercept.

Kerry’s win will only serve to embellish the widely-held view that without Clifford, they’d quickly find themselves right back in the pack.

Granted, against Tyrone he misfired and they still prevailed comfortably but here his importance couldn’t be overstated. He was magnificent.

He had opened the scoring on two minutes, getting ahead of McKaigue who is 10 years his senior but was the most logical Derry choice for the unenviable task. It was clear how difficult this afternoon would be for him even at that early stage.

By the end Clifford had finished with 0-9, including a mark and four frees, three of which were awarded for McKaigue fouls on him. In possession, Derry collectively, and McKaigue individually, just couldn’t suppress his movement. A measure of him is how good he is when needed most, the ultimate troubleshooter.

Nothing pointed to flagging Derry energy more than Brendan Rogers losing possession on 70 minutes for Clifford to put Kerry 1-16 to 1-14 ahead.

All afternoon the Derry midfielder had been imperious, scoring two points, winning an important kick-out and making vital interceptions. But here was a rare mistake that looked like it was borne of fatigue more than anything else.

The toll of that hard running eventually told but it was the bedrock for Derry to get out ahead in the first place. McCluskey, McKinless and Conor Doherty rampaged from the back and it was an early McKinless incision that opened Kerry for the goal on five minutes, combining with Rogers whose initial shot was blocked by Ryan and kept out by Tadhg Morley but for McKinless to follow up.

Kerry’s response was swift though, with Paul Geaney and O’Shea making the opening for Gavin White, earlier denied by Lynch, to bat home from close range within a minute.

The 43,192 crowd were instantly engaged and would remain so until the end as a most absorbing game played out. Any perception that Derry would sit back and frustrate was flawed. But the goal was no trigger for Kerry to dominate.

Instead, Derry built methodically and once they got McGuigan on the end of those moves – he scored three first-half points from play – they knew there was yield. But their economy was magnificent throughout, 12 scores from 14 shots.

By the 25th minute they had already equalled the 1-6 they scored against Galway in last year’s semi-final, a clear indicator of the expansion in their game.

And when O’Connor was black-carded for hand-tripping Rogers after he had claimed a kick-out, Derry thrived, outscoring Kerry 0-5 to 0-2 over the 10 minutes to lead 1-11 to 1-8 at the break.

McGuigan was on the receiving end of some heavy hits during this period, one from Ryan who turned into him as he gathered possession to score a 32nd-minute point, matching his opposite number Lynch’s 24th-minute score. Replays strongly suggested, however, that Ryan should have been penalised with a free, at a minimum, for the impact of his hip on McGuigan’s jaw.

At the other end of the scale, David Clifford did pick up a yellow card for a shoulder on McGuigan just before half-time that was forceful but equally fair in its execution. Good timing shouldn’t be punished because of an outcome.

Kerry required some good scrambled defence in the third quarter, most notably when denying Niall Toner on 45 minutes, another Derry chance that slipped by. And O’Brien and Tom O’Sullivan executed key turnovers that led to scores.

But they lived dangerously, too dangerously with Dublin on the horizon as they seek a first All-Ireland final win over them since 1985. Delicately poised.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Scorers – Kerry: D Clifford 0-9 (4f, 1m); S O’Shea 0-4 (1f); G White 1-0; S Ryan, D O’Connor, P Clifford, S O’Brien 0-1 each. Derry: S McGuigan 0-6 (3f); G McKinless 1-0; C McFaul, Paul Cassidy, B Rogers 0-2 each; C Doherty, P McGrogan, O Lynch all 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Ryan; P Murphy, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; A Spillane, P Clifford, D Moynihan; S O’Shea, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: S O’Brien for Spillane (h-t), B Ó Beaglaoich for Murphy (55), T Brosnan for Geaney (55), M Burns for Moynihan (59), R Murphy for P Clifford (73)

Derry: O Lynch; E McEvoy, C McKaigue, P McGrogan; C Doherty, C McCluskey, G McKinless; C Glass, B Rogers; Paul Cassidy, C McFaul, E Doherty; N Loughlin, McGuigan, N Toner. Subs: Padraig Cassidy for McGrogan (inj, 9), B Heron for Padraig Cassidy (51), L Murray for Toner (60), S Downey for McEvoy (70), B McCarron for McKinless inj (79)

Ref: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)