David Brady outlines Mayo bench plan to topple the Dubs

The inter-county football season has come to an end with the familiar feeling of recent years as Sam Maguire will reside in the capital till next summer at least.

Look into the West and it’s an equally familiar feeling for Mayo’s players and supporters who face going to the well for another year to try and break what has now ticked over to a 70-year hoodoo.

Yet, while the margin of defeat may have been greater than last time out three years ago, David Brady feels that his former side are well placed to build something on what was achieved this season with this being potentially a start rather than an end of an era as 2017 proved.

“From my perspective, I was honestly coming out of this All-Ireland despite Mayo being defeated, a little bit more positive than I would have in previous All-Irelands,” Brady told The Throw-In podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“I do think what I've seen offers me a lot of hope and a lot of positivity. There's a lot of things to work on from a Mayo perspective but in every sense of the word they really put it up to Dublin and competed. They got at a Dublin team that we all create this (narrative around that) they're infallible and they're untouchable.

“They're absolutely phenomenal performers and a phenomenal team but it just gives me confidence to say 'Right people, there's the way you need to go about it'. There's an attitude you need to have and you need to bring a certain level of intensity and physicality to your game.

“That's what I thought of it. Yes, you're disappointed when you lose an All-Ireland final but I saw a lot of positives and a lot of things to work on from Mayo's perspective.”

Having competed up to the second water-break, the final quarter of the game was unquestionably disappointing for Mayo. Dublin’s ability to empty their bench without weakening their team and, as Ciaran Whelan said on the same podcast, the fact that Mayo were probably looking “to get their best 15 on the field at the start and trying to hang in there” proved key.

Read More

But the real window of opportunity for Mayo was the third quarter with the first ten minutes of the half seeing Dublin a man down after Robbie McDaid’s black card on the stroke of half-time. With only two points between the sides at the break, Mayo were unable to take advantage with the gap only reduced by one by the time McDaid rejoined the fray.

For Brady, there’s lessons to be learned from that and the 1996 and 2004 All-Ireland runner-up suggested a more novel strategy to best utilise the bench with a nod to the belief in some parts of the modern game that finishing with your best 15 is better than starting with it.

“I think we could have created an opportunity for intensity at the very start of the second half by maybe introducing more substitutes at halftime, rather than leaving us on till the 14th or 15th minute of the second half to introduce James Carr,” he explained.

“Okay, we brought Michael Plunkett on but I think we could have bought two other substitutions on knowing that we had an extra man and with a firm focus on what you wanted them to deliver from a gameplan perspective.

“And again, you had to attack Dublin. We kind of a little bit sat back. If you're going to bring an intensity and you're a man extra, that extra man can create chances and opportunities. I think we allowed Dublin to control the pace of the game at that stage and I think that was very telling.

“I said it from the very outset that we had to... not gamble but we had to try and create our own bench in a way.

“I think he's an absolutely fantastic player but I would have probably taken off Tommy Conroy sooner in the first half and maybe Kevin McLaughlin at halftime and then reintroduce those two guys with 10 or 15 minutes to go when you need it when the game was there in the melting pot. It would have been a gamble but you're bringing a lot of capability into the team.

“We brought on James Carr, Jim Durcan, Darren Coen and Jordan Flynn. Fine players for the future without a doubt but probably didn't have enough game time underneath their belt to make a telling impact at such an important juncture of a game like an All-Ireland final.

“More game time brings confidence and from that something like the Brian Howards of this world. When he came in he didn't completely turn the game on its head but he dominated and made a telling impact.

“That's what Dublin have. Paul Mannion coming on as well. People are saying they should have started or one should have been ahead of the other but there's a reason why you bring on players like that.

“They probably could have started in Dessie Farrell's eyes but you need them because they're the game-winners. And we didn't have that from a Mayo perspective.”

Online Editors