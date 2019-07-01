David Brady labels Eamonn Fitzmaurice's comments on Mayo as 'disgraceful'

Mayo legend David Brady has labelled as "disgraceful" the comments of former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice about the Connacht side taking gamesmanship to a "different level."

In this week's Independent.ie Throw-In GAA podcast in association with Bord Gáis Energy, Brady responded to the ex-Kingdom boss' comments, insisting that Mayo are not "streetsmart."

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney claimed after Saturday's All-Ireland SFC qualifier defeat to Mayo that not enough time was added on by the referee at the end of the game despite "ten or eleven head injuries."

But Brady believes that Mayo themselves have been the victim of that rule.

"The whole thing about the 'streetsmart'... I think it was disgraceful from Eamonn Fitzmaurice to go down that line," said Brady.

"From a context of, if Mayo showed any sort of streetsmartness they wouldn't have got themselves into a position of being four points up with 11 minutes to go and Armagh being in a position to equalise the game. That's what I call streetsmart and Mayo didn't have it on Saturday night.

"From a context of a referee not adding enough time, that's not Mayo's fault either and let us not go into the realms of 'if there is a head injury to say it's not a head injury'.

"There was certain circumstances where guys got, unintentionlly, knees in the back of the head going into tackles whether that was a Mayo or Armagh guy.

"But a head injury has cost Mayo in the past and I remember the likes of Aidan O'Shea and Cillian O'Connor in Limerick in 2014 they had to come off and weren't able to play in the most important ten minutes of their lives."

Brady added that Mayo's All-Ireland SFC qualifier clash with Galway in Limerick on Saturday, throws up "the best rivalry in GAA right now."

David Brady has responded to Eamonn Fitzmaurice's comments. Photo: Sportsfile

He added that Mayo will need to be at the top of their game to beat their neighbours and qualify for the Super 8s.

"Somethings have never changed, no matter what team it is, no matter what team we're facing there's always a challenge and this is as big as a challenge as we could have asked for," he said.

"No matter who Mayo were going to play, it was going to be a tight game because that's always the way, but if we need anything at this moment in time, we need something big.

"It's Galway, it's a team we haven't beaten in the last four occasions. They've beaten us at home, they've beaten us consistently.

"I think no matter who's in or who's out we have a motivation to say 'right, let's give it our all' and whatever happens so be it, but this is big."

Former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice

Online Editors