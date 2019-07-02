David Brady insists there's nothing sinister in Cillian O'Connor's absence from Mayo starting fifteen

Former Mayo great David Brady doesn’t believe there’s anything sinister in the continued absence of marque forward Cillian O’Connor from the Yew county’s starting 15.

Former Mayo great David Brady doesn’t believe there’s anything sinister in the continued absence of marque forward Cillian O’Connor from the Yew county’s starting 15.

O’Connor made a scoring return with 0-2 in Mayo's single-point win over Armagh on Saturday after being introduced as a substitute in the 48th minute in his first inter-county game since knee surgery last September.

However, the fact that O'Connor had returned for his club, Ballintubber, back in April and had been taking a full part in training with Mayo had led to speculation that disciplinary reasons were behind the absence.

"The big thing is why has Cillian O'Connor appeared all of a sudden within the space of four or five days when he wasn't eligible the week before? We all know he's been training," Brady said, speaking on The Throw-in, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

"I think it's more a case of more cotton wool rather than pulling the wool over your eyes. The rumours that there was some animosity or a falling out have been put to bed now.

"If you push someone of Cillian's calibre back too soon then you risk losing your main threat, your main free-taker, your main man for the year."

But while O'Connor's return is a boost for Mayo as they head into a shoot-out for a Super 8s place with neighbours Galway next Saturday, it looks like a case of one in, one out with Brady adamant that the reports of Lee Keegan's injury are accurate.

And that absence could be crucial according to the 1996 All-Ireland runner-up.

GAA Newsletter

"The way Galway are set up and the way they play is not ideally suited for going the distance in an All-Ireland or competing against the bigger teams but it's exactly what's needed against Mayo.

"They frustrate, they pack the defence. You have Shane Walsh moving into a deeper role, who’s going to follow him, is it going to be Lee Keegan?

"From what I heard, Keegan won't play any part in the qualifiers next weekend. There's no bone broken but it’s severe ankle ligament damage. That’s a negative for Mayo.

"The half-forward line is going to be vital. Will Galway focus on the full-back line of Mayo? There were three players needed to mark Rian O'Neill in the first 30 minutes against Armagh and neither of the three could handle him.

"Whoever comes out of it will come out a lot stronger and a lot more focused. This sort of tie is what the Championship is about and it's great to have it in the last games of the qualifiers."

Online Editors