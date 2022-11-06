David Brady in the wars as Ratoath see off Rhode to book Leinster Club SFC semi-final berth

Ratoath manager David Brady tussles with Anton Sullivan of Rhode after the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship quarter-final match between Ratoath and Rhode at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

This slow-burning Leinster club quarter-final finished in a welter of excitement – and acrimony – at Páirc Tailteann this afternoon.

For the second game in a row, Ratoath manager David Brady found himself in the wars, being pushed on two separate occasions by Rhode forward Anton Sullivan.

The former Mayo midfielder had the last laugh, however, his Meath champions holding on for a two-point victory that safeguards their passage to a provincial semi-final against The Downs of Westmeath.

The first flashpoint happened deep in stoppage time, with Rhode rushing to take a quick sideline ball in the vicinity of Brady’s technical area.

Whatever lit the fuse, Sullivan responded by shoving Brady; referee Seamus Mulhare duly reversed the line ball, throwing up the ball instead.

Rhode regained possession but couldn’t engineer the late goal they so desperately craved, late sub Shane Sullivan picking up a black card in the process.

Expand Close Conor Rooney of Ratoath in action against Anton Sullivan of Rhode during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship quarter-final at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor Rooney of Ratoath in action against Anton Sullivan of Rhode during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship quarter-final at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Even after the full-time whistle, there was still time for an angry sequel, Rhode’s frustration and anger again encapsulated by a second Sullivan push.

This time, however, unlike a similar incident during their Meath SFC final win over Summerhill when he ended up on the ground, Brady stayed on his feet – and so, too, do his Ratoath charges, reversing a long trend of Meath kingpins floundering on the provincial stage.

Even on a surprisingly sun-kissed November Sunday, the first half was a hard watch.

Rhode had the benefits of a fresh breeze, not that it was reflected too obviously on the scoreboard – they led by 0-5 to 0-4 at the break, all bar one of their points coming from the trusty deadball boot of Niall McNamee.

True, the visitors weren’t helped by a tenth minute black card for Paraic Sullivan, who was banished to the bin for dragging down Ratoath’s enterprising corner-back Ciaran O’Ferraigh.

Daithí McGowan converted the resultant free go leave Ratoath 0-2 to 0-0 ahead, but Rhode responded with the next three scores – two McNamee frees followed by their only point from play in the half from his cousin, Conor McNamee.

Still, their half-time cushion of 0-5 to 0-4 looked threadbare given the wind they would now face – and even though Rhode started the second half well, edging 0-7 to 0-5 ahead, an unanswered five-point salvo from the home club ultimately proved decisive.

Ratoath centre-back Eamonn Wallace was black-carded before the fifth of those points (from Cian Rogers); facing 14 men, Ratoath managed two more Niall McNamee frees (cutting their deficit to one) but Brian McMahon’s well-taken ‘mark’ completed the scoring before tempers frayed in the dying minutes.

SCORERS – Ratoath: D McGowan 0-3 (2f), E Wallace 0-2, K McCabe, B O’Brien, J Flynn (f), C O’Brien, C Rogers, B McMahon (m) 0-1 each. Rhode: N McNamee 0-7f, C McNamee, A Kelleghan 0-1 each.

Ratoath: D McPartlin; C O’Ferraigh, C McGill, B Wyer; B Daly, E Wallace, G McGowan; J Flynn, B McGowan; K McCabe, D McGowan, C Rogers; B McMahon, B O’Brien, C O’Brien. Subs: P Byrne for McCabe (54), A Gerrard for Daly (57), C Rooney for B O’Brien (61).

Rhode: K Garry; G McNamee J Kavanagh, J McPadden; K Murphy, B Darby, C McNamee; D Kavanagh, A McNamee; A Kelleghan, R McNamee, C Heavey; P Sullivan, N McNamee, A Sullivan. Subs: S Hannon for P Sullivan (ht), D Garry for Heavey (38), P McPadden for G McNamee (48), S Sullivan for A McNamee (61).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).