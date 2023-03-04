Daunting trip north to Derry could wake Dublin beast, but they must transition the ball quicker

Cards on the table. I’m one of the people who thinks Dublin can win the All-Ireland this year. To be clear, I am quite certain they can do it. I cannot, however, be sure that they will do it.

The reason for this early declaration is the fog of tension around Dublin just now.

Nobody seems quite sure where the team stands. People are grumbling about management, about players, about systems.

Their capacity to win an All-Ireland is, for the first time in ten years, no longer considered a given.

They’re four for four in Division 2, but three of those wins have been by a point. For a fanbase spoiled for a decade, this isn’t the quality of product they’re used to savouring.

It’s not necessarily that they demand to be entertained in February. Instead, they’re desperate for signs that the greatest football team in the county’s history, while no longer in the flushes of youth, is at least raging against the dying of its light.

It’s coming from the outside, too. That’s new.

Pundits and ex-players and former managers from counties who, not too long ago, wouldn’t dare emit so much as a dismissive breath about Dublin for fear of stirring the beast are now confidently observing that there is no fear factor with the Dubs any more.

The aura is gone. The team has, apparently, lost its joy.

Whether all of that is true is impossible to say definitively just yet. But it’s interesting that people are certain in their assertions now to go public.

Me? I’m getting blisters here from the fence on which I currently sit.

What I do know for certain is this: all the talent, all the expertise, and all the experience needed to win an All-Ireland is contained within the Dublin dressing room. Whether they can summon it all and put it together into a winning formula this year is the great unknown.

Does it matter that their form isn’t exactly swaying the argument? Of course, it does. I’ve yet to see a switch inside a dressing room that, once flicked, can change the entire level of a team.

Dublin have won a couple of tight games now on muscle memory – and in light of how they’ve lost to Mayo, Kerry and in last year’s league game, Monaghan, in such situations, that’s obviously a good thing.

But they haven’t exactly been playing world-beaters either.

This is the time of year that we hear conspiracy theories about teams ‘holding something back’. My experience is that it doesn’t work like that.

The likelihood of a team overhauling their set-up between the league and championship is almost nil. Everything you do, every aspect of your system, must be road-tested.

No blueprint has ever lasted without being exposed to different challenges, ripped apart, and redrawn.

Right now is more about attitude and form than game plans anyway.

Small things you notice. A player dropping a runner when they’re tracking back. Forwards taking poor options.

Defensively, if Mick Fitzsimons doesn’t play well, who takes the opposition’s best man? Will Dessie go back to James McCarthy again to partner Brian Fenton?

First and foremost, before you consider whether to use a sweeper or go zonal or hybrid at the back, Dublin need their best players playing closer to their best in every aspect of play, not just the stuff with the ball.

Now, ideally, you’d like to see some variation in attack as well.

I mentioned in a previous column how, in my last year with Dublin, I tried to convince Dessie Farrell that I could be something he didn’t have: a playmaking sweeper.

Traipsing around for 70 minutes after some nippy inside forward wasn’t an option any more.

So my proposal was that I’d sit and protect the ‘D’ and then, in possession, give an option to feed our inside forwards quickly. This, I felt, would be my late-career unique selling point.

The guys across that line were all ball carriers. They still are. That has tended to be Dublin’s preferred mode of transport for some time now.

Aidan O’Shea’s pass into Ryan O’Donoghue last week. Some of Ethan Rafferty’s long balls into Rian O’Neill. When was the last time we saw a Dublin player do that? Diarmuid Connolly?

This isn’t specific to Dublin either. My issue with running the ball so much is a general one. It slows the speed of your transition.

That gives the opposition time to set up, requiring extra runners to penetrate. Which, in turn, leaves you vulnerable at the back.

Prime example: Armagh in last year’s league in Croke Park.

Their game plan was so simple, so obvious and so effective.

Suck them in, turn them over and bang it quickly in behind them.

Watch Derry tonight in Celtic Park.

When they don’t have the ball, they drift back and set with a 15-man defence. Five or six of these will form an arc between the 45 and 65. A couple will mark the players who have wandered inside. And everyone else will take a zone in the space in between.

If you kick in on top of that – as Meath found out two weeks ago – you must win the ball cleanly. Almost impossible.

If you try and run through it – as Kildare learned last weekend – they’ll squeeze until you choke and splutter and give the ball away.

The only obvious vulnerability they have is when they’re turned over.

When Derry move forward, they regularly put five men inside the opposition’s 21. A de facto five-man full-forward line. Just as they defend as a collective, they attack in similar numbers.

Those men on the inside line stretch the cover back for Derry’s angled running and support play to tear through.

But if the attack breaks down, they often leave a two v two or, at most, a three v two at the back.

If you can take the ball off them and send it quickly in behind, that’s when big opportunities arise.

But you need to be both brave and organised.

Case in point: Damien Comer in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Otherwise, you’re playing an attritional game. One that Derry play better than anybody. It’s a grind.

Celtic Park is as hard an away day as there is in football just now. It’s going to take something ferocious to win there tonight.

There’s opportunity in that, though. They’re the type of conditions where a win could ignite your season.

Maybe it’s time to wake the beast.