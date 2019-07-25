Dates, times and TV details confirmed for All-Ireland football semi-finals

The winners of next Sunday week’s showdown in Omagh between All-Ireland champions Dublin and the 2019 beaten finalists Tyrone will have a six-day turnaround before they face the Group 1 runners-up in the first of the All-Ireland semi-finals on Saturday August 10.

The game will have a 5pm throw-in and extra time will be played if the sides are level at the end of normal time and will be shown live on RTE and Sky. It will be preceded by the All-Ireland minor semi-final.

Twenty four hours later on August 11, the other semi-final between the Group 1 winners and the second placed team in Group 2 is scheduled for headquarters with a 3.30 throw-in. The game will be shown live on RTE and Sky and will be preceded by the second All-Ireland minor semi-final.

Kerry are favourites to win Group 1. Currently they are level on points with Donegal but face an easier away game against Meath on Saturday week, whereas the Ulster champions have a tricky assignment against Mayo in Castlebar.

In Group 2, Dublin and Tyrone are guaranteed a place in the semi-finals. Unbeaten so far, they are locked on four points each but Dublin have a superior scoring difference – 31 as against 7 – so if their game ends level Jim Gavin's side will win the group.

By the time they take the field in Omagh, they will know the outcome of Group 1 but it remains to be seen whether this will impact on their respectively performances.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors