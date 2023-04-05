Darren Rossiter’s goal enough for Wexford after late Carlow rally

Leinster MFC Round 1: Wexford 1-10 Carlow 1-7

Carlow are still waiting for their first Leinster MFC crown. Image: Sportsfile.

Wexford survived a late Carlow rally to emerge victorious thanks in large part to a Darren Rossiter goal at Chadwicks Wexford Park last night