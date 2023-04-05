Darren Rossiter’s goal enough for Wexford after late Carlow rally

Wexford survived a late Carlow rally to emerge victorious thanks in large part to a Darren Rossiter goal at Chadwicks Wexford Park last night

They got off to a good start with Harry Murphy converting a free and Darragh Dee bringing a great diving save from the Carlow goalkeeper, Joe Bermingham, who tipped the shot over the bar.

The goal duly arrived when Carlow lost the ball in defence and Darren Rossiter took possession and fired home. Rory Gilbert added a mark before Carlow finally found the posts with a free from Jamie Coakley and a point through Eoin Myers.

On 25 minutes, the Carlow ’keeper once again showed his mettle when diving to his right to deny Gilbert

With the misty fog falling both sides struggled to find the posts and just as he did at the start Murphy converted a 32nd minute free to leave the Model boys 1-4 to 0-2 ahead at the interval.

Five minutes into the second half another Coakley free narrowed the gap and at the other hand Gilbert was harshly penalised for overcarrying as he got set to pull the trigger.

Carlow survived a scare when Gilbert saw his weakly hit shot cleared off the line while the home side did themselves no favour shooting a number of wides. Two points in quick succession from Murphy and Rossiter pushed the home side in to a potentially match winning possession.

Home supporters couldn’t relax and Fionn O’Toole rifled over an away point to leave only a goal between them. A point eased Wexford nerves but they could not drop their guard particularly when Carlow substitute, Aidan Ryan, pawed the ball to the net in injury time.

SCORERS – Wexford: D Rossiter 1-1; H Murphy 0-3fs; D Dee, T Funge, D Shannon, S Reddy, B Stanley, R Gilbert (1m) 0-1 each. Carlow: J Coakley 0-4fs; A Ryan 1-0; C Crawford, F O’Toole, E Myers 0-1 each.

WEXFORD – E Asple, D Kelly, N Furlong, T Myler, S Reddy, D Harris, E Hughes, D Dee, T Funge, M Kavanagh, S Foley, B Roban, R Gilbert, H Murphy, D Rossiter. Subs: C Kehoe for Foley (41), D Gethings for Roban (48), D Shannon for Dee (58), C Ivers for Rossiter (63), G Kavanagh for Murphy (65),

CARLOW – J Bermingham, M Burke, R Moran, P Shaw, K Walker Burnett, E Myers, A Burrows, M Mulhall, O O’Boyle, B Doyle, S Walsh, J Walker, J Coakley, C Crawford, P O’Brien. Subs: R Fitzgerald for Burke (12), J Nolan for O’Brien (38), F O’Toole for Walsh (38), A Dowling for Burrows (45), A Ryan for Walker (56)..

REF – R Roche (Wicklow).