Darragh Roche earns Kerry undeserved victory with late point to edge an excellent Clare in Tralee

Alan Sweeney of Clare is tackled by Darragh Roche of Kerry during their McGrath Cup Group A game at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A point in added time from the boot of Darragh Roche saw Kerry snatch a victory they hardly deserved against an excellent Clare side that led to the 71st minute at a windswept Austin Stack Park.

While Jack O’Connor will be pleased with Kerry’s first win of 2023, it looks like he will have to do without Diarmuid O’Connor for the early stages of the league. The Na Gaeil midfielder had to retire injured after 15 minutes, returning to the bench for the second half on crutches.

“It looks like Diarmuid will be out for a while,” O’Connor (right) said afterwards. “It looks like a bit of ankle ligament damage, but we will know more when he is assessed by the medics.”

Clare dominated the opening half with the wind at their backs.

They led 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval as Kerry struggled to breach a resolute Clare defence in which Jamie Malone, Cian O’Dea and Alan Sweeney were outstanding.

Clare raced 0-4 to 0-0 in front inside the opening eight minutes, thanks to points from Malone, Emmet McMahon, Ronan Lanigan and Cathal O’Connor.

Kerry, thanks to Tony Brosnan (free), Killian Spillane and Micheál Burns, closed the gap to the minimum by the 20th minute, but they failed to score for the remainder of the half as Clare tacked on three points from Eoin Cleary (two) and Podge Collins.

Trailing by four at half-time, Kerry’s response eventually came.

Barry O’Sullivan and Jack Barry broke the Clare stranglehold at midfield, but two wides, followed by a Brosnan free, was all Kerry had to show for a lot of possession.

Clare points from Manus Doherty and Keelan Sexton saw the Banner move 0-9 to 0-4 in front by the 45th minute, but a number of Kerry subs made a huge difference as Brosnan (two) and Dara Moynihan reduced the deficit to a goal.

A Cleary free in the 50th minute saw Clare move 0-11 to 0-7 clear, but two Tom O’Sullivan points, a Brosnan free and a Ronan Buckley effort levelled the contest at 0-11 each.

Sexton’s brace of scores were cancelled out by Brosnan and Roche, leaving the sides tied at 0-13 each in the 72nd minute.

Then Kerry struck the winning point in the 73rd minute. A long-range Shane Murphy free was fielded by Dylan Geaney, who set up Roche for the winning point.