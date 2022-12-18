Darragh Flynn’s strike the difference for Ballygiblin

Ballygiblin were too hot for Horeswood at Fraher Field in Dungarvan. Photo: Sportsfile

Ballygiblin are back in the AIB All-Ireland club JHC final after they saw off Wexford’s Horeswood in the semi-final at a wet Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

Darragh Flynn’s 19th-minute goal proved to be the difference in the opening half, after which the north Cork side led 1-5 to 0-5.

Central to the victory was the composure and know-how of Mark Keane at centre-back. Along with Flynn, who finished the game with 1-4 (all from play), they were key components for Dave Moher and Ronan Dwane’s side after both teams were slow to settle.

Ballygiblin edged 0-3 to 0-2 clear on the quarter-hour mark. Flynn’s goal, set up by Cathail O’Mahony, was the catalyst for their three-point interval advantage. Conor Foley ensured Horeswood were never too far away, and Michael O’Hanlon reduced the gap to two after the break.

But Ballygiblin responded to lead 1-9 to 0-7 midway through the second half. A trio of unanswered points between the 47th and 56th minutes put the result beyond doubt.

SCORERS – Ballygiblin: D Flynn 1-4; J O’Sullivan 0-5 (f); R Donegan, S Beston and C O’Mahony 0-1 each. Horeswood: C Foley 0-4 (3f); C Parker, S Stafford, S Nolan and M O’Hanlon 0-1 each.

BALLYGIBLIN – C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (capt), J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Flynn, J O’Sullivan, S Beston; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, D Barry. Subs: K Duggan for D Barry (37).

HORESWOOD – E Mythen; David Murphy, S O’Hanlon (capt), J O’Sullivan; D Flannelly, B Hearn, S Hunt; Declan Murphy, C Foley; C Parker, S Stafford, J Kehoe; J Myler, M O’Hanlon, S Nolan. Subs: A Harris for S Hunt (37 inj), E O’Sullivan for S Stafford (60).

REF – Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)