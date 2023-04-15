Darragh Donaghy goal proves key in Tyrone minors’ one-point win over Cavan

Ulster MFC Tyrone 1-10 Cavan 0-12

Defending Ulster minor champions Tyrone had a tough game against Cavan

Darragh Donaghy’s brilliant second-half goal made all the difference as defending champions Tyrone made a winning start to the defence of their Ulster MFC title at Kingspan Breffni Park.

