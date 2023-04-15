Darragh Donaghy goal proves key in Tyrone minors’ one-point win over Cavan

Darragh Donaghy’s brilliant second-half goal made all the difference as defending champions Tyrone made a winning start to the defence of their Ulster MFC title at Kingspan Breffni Park.

This round-robin opener appeared to be going very much in favour of the Red Hand crew as they led by seven points going into the final ten minutes, but the dismissal of Ruairí McCullagh on a second booking gave Cavan fresh impetus, and the visitors were hanging on at the end.