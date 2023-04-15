Darragh Donaghy goal proves key in Tyrone minors’ one-point win over Cavan

Ulster MFC
Tyrone 1-10 Cavan 0-12
Darragh Donaghy’s brilliant second-half goal made all the difference as defending champions Tyrone made a winning start to the defence of their Ulster MFC title at Kingspan Breffni Park.
This round-robin opener appeared to be going very much in favour of the Red Hand crew as they led by seven points going into the final ten minutes, but the dismissal of Ruairí McCullagh on a second booking gave Cavan fresh impetus, and the visitors were hanging on at the end.
Scores from Brian Gallagher, McCullagh, Aidan Hegarty and skipper Conor O’Neill saw Tyrone open up a 0-6 to 0-1 lead by the 24th minute as they pressed with the wind at their back.
Two Jake Whyte frees narrowed the gap, but Cavan trailed by 0-8 to 0-3 at the turnaround, falling further behind to a Jamie Concannon score.
Whyte and Ben O’Hara narrowed the gap, but in the 43rd minute, Liam Corry provided the assist for Donaghy to smash his shot to the top corner of the net for a seven-point lead.
McCullagh’s dismissal, however, changed the flow of the contest, as the Breffni lads piled forward in numbers, with wing-back Fiachra Brady hitting their first point from play in the 50th minute.
Further scores from O’Hara, Aaron Shekleton and Odhran Madden had the margin down to a single point, but some desperate defending helped the provincial champions hold on for the narrowest of victories.
Scorers – Tyrone: D Donaghy 1-0; R McCullagh (1f), A Hegarty, C Devlin, C O’Neill (1f) 0-2 each; B Gallagher, J Concannon 0-1 each. Cavan: J Whyte 0-4 (4f); B O’Hara 0-3 (2f); O Madden 0-2 (1f); A Shekleton, F Bradt, A Metlovas (’45) 0-1 each.
Cavan – L Bell; P Shannon, J Tynan, C McAvinney; L Allison, E Ward, F Brady; B Smith, A Shekleton; J Shehu, B O’Hara, C Caldwell; O Madden, J Whyte, D Noonan. Subs: J Clarke for Caldwell, A Metlovas for Smith, C Fallon for Whyte
Tyrone – R Bradley; B Lynch, J Rafferty, J Concannon; C Devlin, C O'Neill, B Gallagher; J Corry, N Farry; D Donaghy, R McCullagh, L Hughes; L Corry, A Hegarty, S Corry. Subs: L McGeary for Corry, C Morgan for Lynch, C Holmes for Donaghy, O O’Neill for Corry, T Muldoon for Hegarty
Referee – D O’Hare (Down).