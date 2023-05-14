Darragh Brooks keeps a cool head as Wexford fight back in draw with Fermanagh

Fermanagh 1-13 Wexford 1-13

Wexford goalkeeper Darragh Brooks slotted over a ’45 with the last kick of the game as Wexford earned a draw against Fermanagh at Brewster Park in this opening round tie.

With 10 minutes on the clock Fermanagh struck for the opening goal as Luke Flanagan confidently converted a penalty after Conor McShea was fouled.

Fermanagh opened up a 1-4 to 0-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before Ben Brosnan and Niall Hughes kept Wexford in touch with points. But Fermanagh still went in at half-time with a 1-7 to 0-4 lead.

The sides shared the first six points of the second half before Wexford’s Robbie Brooks saw a punched effort come back off the crossbar.

A mix up from a Fermanagh kick-out saw goalkeeper Sean McNally block off a Wexford forward resulting in a penalty and a black card. Substitute goalkeeper Jack Kelly pulled off a fine save from Brosnan but the ball broke back to the Wexford attacker, who made no mistake at the second time of asking.

With the game level at 1-12 apiece, Sean Quigley looked to have won it for Fermanagh, but right at the death Brooks slotted over the ’45.

Scorers – Fermanagh: R Lyons 0-6 (5f), L Flanagan 1-0 (pen), S McNally (’45), B Horan, R McCaffrey, A Breen, U Kelm (f), S Quigley G Jones 0-1 each. Wexford:B Brosnan 1-3 (3f), D Brooks (1’ 45, 1f), E Nolan 0-2 each, P Hughes, C Walsh, G Malone, N Hughes (m), K O’Grady, C Kinsella 0-1 each.

Fermanagh –S McNally 6; J Cassidy 7, C Cullen 7, L Flanagan 7; S McGullion 7, L Cullen 6, C McManus 6; R Jones 6, B Horan 6; C McShea 7, R Lyons 7, R McCaffrey 7; A Breen 6, G Jones 6, U Kelm 7.Subs:S Quigley 6 for G Jones (50), D McCusker 6 for McShea (50), J Kelly 6 for Breen (54), J Largo Elis for McNally (64), G Cavanagh for Cassidy (66).

Wexford – D Brooks 7; C Carty 6, P Hughes 7, M Furlong 7; L Coleman 6, E Porter 6, C Walsh 7; G Malone 7, N Hughes 6; R Brooks 6, E Nolan 7, K O’Grady 7; R Waters 6, M Rossiter 6, B Brosnan 7. Subs: A Tobin 6 for Waters (h/t), B Molloy 6 for Hughes (50), B Cushe 6 for Furlong (57), J Turbitt 6 for R Brooks (60), C Kinsella for Roissiter (67).

Referee – B Judge