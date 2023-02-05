Dara McVeety impressive as Cavan cruise past Tipp

Cavan 1-19 Tipperary 1-7

It was all too easy for Cavan as they made it two competitive victories over Tipperary in three meetings over the past 12 months after a slow-to-the-boil display at Kingspan Breffni Park.

In maintaining their 100 per cent record in the NFL, Cavan recovered from the concession of a shock early goal to win pulling up in what was a pretty pedestrian second-round affair.

Sean O’Connor’s fetch and finish – after an inviting centre by Teddy Doyle – was a goal that ought to have formed a springboard for Tipp. Instead, it was a 10th-minute effort which was the cue for a long run for home by the hosts.

Central to Cavan’s entry into cruise control was the performance of centre-back Dara McVeety whose three excellent first-half points were pivotal to engineering a clear path to victory for the Ulstermen.

Tipp’s aforementioned major catapulted them into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead but when the impressive Oisín Brady split the posts to put Cavan 0-7 to 1-3 in front after 22 minutes an air of inevitability began to waft its way over proceedings.

Cavan’s football proceeded to ape the weather, bright and breezy. And Tipp slowly but surely became weighed down by their opponent’s superior speed-off-the-mark, sharpness and agility.

Although physically superior in most positions, Tipp were often caught chasing shadows as their spring-heeled opponents who poured forward in numbers off the shoulder and on the overlap.

McVeety’s classy third point after 27 minutes left three points between the sides for the first time in the game and, even at that juncture, it looked like Tipp were in need of a second goal to have a realistic chance of getting something from the tie.

Tipp were fitful all day long and though Mikey O’Shea’s neat effort (28) broke a 16-minute barren period for the visitors, the writing was on the wall for the Premier County by that stage.

For Cavan, it was a case of not if but when they would bag a goal but their only green flag of the day arrived in the 32nd minute when Ryan O’Neill’s aggression and perseverance on the edge of the small square allowed him to angle the ball inside the side-netting.

In trailing by 1-10 to 1-4 at the interval, Tipp needed to hit the ground running on the restart but, ominously, it was the leaders who were first to score in the second half with Tiarnan Madden making it a seven point game after 38 minutes.

Moments later, Cavan boss Mickey Graham began to ring the changes and in the ensuing minutes Cavan’s strength-in-depth became clear.

A brace of Jack Kennedy frees gave some solace to the visitors but Oisín Brady added to his growing reputation with a double himself as Tipp toiled.

In truth, as the game entered the final 10 minutes, the goals Tipp needed to salvage something from the game never looked like materialising and, instead, it was left to Cavan rookie Brandon Boylan to put the icing on the cake with a sublime final point.

Scorers – Cavan: O Brady 0-7 (6f), D McVeety 0-3; R O’Neill 1-2, (f); T Madden 0-2, R Galligan (‘45), N Carolan, B Boylan, P Lynch, M Reilly 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Kennedy 0-5 (5f); S O’Connor 1-1; M O’Shea 0-1.

Cavan: R Galligan 6; R Finnegan 6, P Faulkner 6, N Carolan 7; C Brady 6, D McVeety 8, T Madden 7; D Brady 6, K Clarke 7; O Kiernan 6, Cian Madden 6, J McCabe 6; M Reilly 6, R O’Neill 7, O Brady 7. Subs: R Donohoe 6 for D Brady (44); P Lynch 6 for M Reilly (51); B Boylan 7 for J McCabe (58); C Moynagh 6 for C Brady (62); C Madden 6 for R O’Neill (66).

Tipperary: M O’Reilly 6; S O’Connell 7, J Feehan 6, D Carew 6; K Fahey 6, C O’Shaughnessy 6, E Moloney 6; C Deely 6, J Kennedy 8; M Russell 7, M O’Shea 5, T Doyle 6; L McGrath 6, S O’Brien 7, S O’Connor 7. Subs: C Cadell 6 for M O’Shea (h-t); L Boland 6 for S O’Brien (45); W Eviston 6 for C Deely (52); C Kennedy 5 for C O’Shaughnessy (59); M Stokes 5 for L McGrath (59); P Maher (5) for S O’Connor (59); T Maher (5) for M Russell (67).

Ref: B Judge (Sligo)