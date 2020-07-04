Daniel St Ledger hangs up county boots after 13 years with Carlow

Carlow defender Daniel St Ledger has retired from inter-county football after 13 seasons. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Experienced Carlow footballer Daniel St Ledger has retired after 13 seasons, a message through his home club's Twitter account revealed.

Kildavin/Clonegal said he would be focusing on club football in a summer which has already seen Carlow lose manager Turlough O’Brien.

St Ledger (30) made his debut in the 2008 National League and turned out for Carlow in their last game before the lockdown in the same competition, coming on in a Division 4 draw with Waterford in Dungarvan and scoring a goal.

He began his senior inter-county career under Paul Bealin as a teenager the year after captaining Carlow in the 2007 Leinster minor final.

In recent years he was part of a long-awaited promotion to Division 3 and a first Leinster championship victory over Kildare in 65 years.

It was fitting reward for perseverance after many difficult years.

On his senior championship debut against Meath 12 years ago Carlow lost by 20 points, a result which sent them into the Tommy Murphy Cup.

Online Editors