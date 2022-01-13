Daniel Flynn sparkles in attack as Lilywhites advance to O’Byrne Cup semi-finals with Carlow demolition job

Daniel Flynn of Kildare contests a high ball against Liam Brennan and Keegan Bradley of Carlow during their O'Byrne Cup Group C match at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Full-forward Daniel Flynn led way for Glenn Ryan’s Lilywhites with some sparkling forward play as they trounced Carlow to reach the last four of the O’Byrne Cup.

Kildare carried on from Saturday’s comfortable win over Westmeath, to lead 1-7 to 1-1 at the first water break.

The goals came within a minute of each other. First, Carlow’s Cormac Lomax swooped on a Darragh O’Brien free to score. But Kildare stormed up the field for Kevin Flynn to raise the first of his two green flags.

By half-time the visitors led 1-12 to 1-3 and there was no let-up from Ryan’s men in the second half.

Two second-half goals from wing-forward Davy O’Neill were supplemented by Flynn’s second strike as the Lilywhites advanced to the semi-final.

Scorers – Kildare: P Woodgate 0-6 (3f, 1 45); K Flynn, D O’Neill 2-0 each; D Flynn 0-5 (f); E Lawless 0-2; J Sargent, D Hyland, D Malone, K O’Callaghan, P Cribbin, B McLoughlin (f) 0-1 each. Carlow: C Hulton 0-3; C Lomax 1-0; D Foley (f), C Crowley (f), M Ware 0-2 each; D O’Brien 0-1.

Kildare: T Kinsella; D Randles, M Joyce, J Sargent; D Hyland, J Murray, D Malone; K O’Callaghan, K Flynn; D O’Neill, P Cribben, P Tuohy; P Woodgate, D Flynn, E Lawless. Subs: M O’Grady for Malone (inj, 20); S O’Sullivan for Cribben (h-t); B McLoughlin for Tuohy (48); D Ryan for Sargent (50); L Power for O’Callaghan (52); A Steed for Woodgate (54); T Archbold for K Flynn (56); T Harrington for Hyland (58).

Carlow: C Cunningham; L Roberts, K Bradley, D Curran; D O’Brien, C Doyle, S Buggy; S Bambrick, M Ware; L Brennan, H Hegarty, S Clarke; C Crowley, D Foley, C Lomax. Subs: N Hickey for Bambrick (inj, 20); C Hulton for Hegarty (h-t); P Hynes for Brennan (h-t); D Ruth for Lomas (52); P Deering for Doyle (56); A Murphy for Crowley (59); N Pender for Roberts (66).

Referee: S Fagan (Wicklow).