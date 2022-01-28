Dan O’Donoghue is the sole new face in Jack O’Connor’s first league selection of his third stint as Kerry manager.

The Spa defender, who won an All-Ireland minor title in 2014, was not part of the squad last year.

O’Connor’s named 15 for Sunday’s trip to Newbridge to face a Kildare team he guided to promotion last year is notable for its familiarity.

Nine of the listed side started last year's All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone, with O'Donoghue and goalkeeper Shane Murphy the only two not to play some part in that match.

Dr Crokes goalkeeper, Murphy, has been chosen to begin the league as Kerry’s first choice number one after impressing with his kick-outs in pre-season.

The 28-year-old was Kerry’s championship ‘keeper in 2018 but left the panel the following year.

Otherwise, O’Connor has steered clear of major experimentation, other than the selection of Seán O’Shea in midfield, a move that had been flagged in the McGrath Cup.

Kerry (SF v Kildare): S Murphy; D O’Donoghue; J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; S O’Shea, A Spillane; M Burns, P Clifford, D Moynihan; K Spillane, D Clifford, P Geaney.