Damien Comer’s return a huge addition to Galway’s arsenal

After the humiliation of losing by 22 points in the first round in Tralee, Galway went into the Roscommon match last weekend in a hurry to redeem themselves.

Beating Roscommon couldn’t promise a full recovery but they were in no position to pick and choose their method of counselling. Inside two minutes they had the ball in the opposition net. Integral to the move, and setting the tone, was Damien Comer with a characteristic cavalry-leading surge before he picked out the goalscorer, Paul Kelly, on the edge of the square.

If Galway are to be a serious contender they will need Comer at full tilt, bringing all of that bombastic presence for which he became renowned before injury stalled his career. Since the apex of captaining Galway to win the 2018 Connacht final, and scoring a goal in the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin the same year, he has only played once in the championship, as a half-time sub in the fourth round qualifier defeat by Mayo in July, 2019.

His problems started when he suffered an ankle fracture and ligament damage while playing soccer on St Stephen’s Day in 2018. “I was captain at the time, it was a frustrating situation,” Comer said last year. “You’re trying to be a leader but it’s really hard when you’re not out on the pitch to drive things on.”

The management has since switched from Kevin Walsh to Pádraic Joyce, who made Shane Walsh his captain for 2020. Comer encountered further injuries last year. A hamstring injury picked up in the early stages of the heavy league loss to Mayo in October ruled him out of Galway’s only championship match, the Connacht final defeat by Mayo.

But Comer is now back and eager to make up for lost time. Today’s meeting with Dublin offers him an ideal chance to remind people what he is capable of.

“You have two choices, either let him by you or foul him,” as Alan Mulholland, his former Galway manager puts it.

“We didn’t see as much of that in the last while because of his injury, I am sure he is going to make his mark this year, I am positive of that, he is fit again, he is chomping at the bit.

"It was very frustrating for him in the last few years, to have such expectations and being the captain and not being fully fit.”

It was during Mulholland’s time as manager, immediately before Kevin Walsh, that Comer was introduced to the senior county set-up. He was a late bloomer, not having made the county minor squad and also not involved in the St Jarlath’s Hogan Cup final side of 2011. But his performances for Annaghdown caught the eye and a renewed interest in football began to consume him.

“I would credit Alan Flynn with bringing him in,” says Mulholland. “He was a selector with me in the early days and then took the under 21 team in 2013. He went looking for Damo. He had seen him in a couple of club games. He wasn’t in the system from an early age. So Alan brought him into that under 21 team in 2013. That was his first taste of football at county level.”

Galway went on to win the All-Ireland under 21 title in 2013 and Comer was quickly elevated to the senior panel. “It was apparent straight away that he had a lot to offer,” says Mulholland.

“His athleticism is the first thing you see. I remember we were in the gym in Loughgeorge (Galway training centre) and there were air conditioning ducts up on the ceiling, I don’t know how high they are, and so after training one day I saw the lads were hanging around and they were having a competition to see who could jump up and touch the ducts and Damien and Fiontán Ó Curraoin were the only two, and Fintan is well over six feet and Damien, I don’t know, is he six feet tall? But he is just so powerful and explosive.”

Comer, just over six feet and built like a tank, was a refreshingly direct and uncomplicated player when he arrived in a county game that had become notoriously defensive and hesitant. He is not one-dimensional, being capable of playing from deep positions, with serious acceleration and an effective kicker off both feet. In Mulholland’s view, however, he is best utilised close to the opposition goal.

”I think the type of football Pádraic (Joyce) is trying to play will suit him. He is trying to get the ball in there quicker. Kevin (Walsh) was more laboured in his build up. More about trying to stop the opposition scoring, whereas Pádraic is playing a more direct type of football. I think that suits Damien, as a target man.”

It was there he caused Dublin problems in the 2018 league final, being fouled for three converted frees in the first half and scoring three points from play.

The goal he scored against Dublin late that year in the All-Ireland semi-final came from a direct ball, Comer fisting to the net, the most decisive figure in a cluster of players competing in the air.

Comer’s return and the promise shown by Rob Finnerty, with five points against Roscommon, are positive signs but today will ask bigger questions than Roscommon could manage. With Comer, now 27, fit, Galway have a better and more varied arsenal than they’ve had for the last two years.

“I remember when he came in at the start he created a bit of a buzz,” says Mulholland. “That was the way when he came into our set-up. We used to call him our secret weapon, the rest of the country hadn’t copped on to it yet. They have now.”