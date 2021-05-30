| 8.7°C Dublin

Damien Comer’s return a huge addition to Galway’s arsenal

'It was very frustrating for him in the last few years, to have such expectations and being the captain and not being fully fit.' Photo: Brendan Moran

&lsquo;It was very frustrating for him in the last few years, to have such expectations and being the captain and not being fully fit.&rsquo; Photo: Brendan Moran

Dermot Crowe

After the humiliation of losing by 22 points in the first round in Tralee, Galway went into the Roscommon match last weekend in a hurry to redeem themselves.

Beating Roscommon couldn’t promise a full recovery but they were in no position to pick and choose their method of counselling. Inside two minutes they had the ball in the opposition net. Integral to the move, and setting the tone, was Damien Comer with a characteristic cavalry-leading surge before he picked out the goalscorer, Paul Kelly, on the edge of the square.

If Galway are to be a serious contender they will need Comer at full tilt, bringing all of that bombastic presence for which he became renowned before injury stalled his career. Since the apex of captaining Galway to win the 2018 Connacht final, and scoring a goal in the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin the same year, he has only played once in the championship, as a half-time sub in the fourth round qualifier defeat by Mayo in July, 2019.

