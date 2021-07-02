Damien Comer returns to Galway team for Connacht semi-final against Sligo

Damien Comer has been recalled to the Galway football team to play Roscommon in Sunday's Connacht football semi-final in Dr Hyde Park.

Comer, who has only played a handful of minutes of championship action since 2018 because of injury, damaged a thumb in training prior to the Roscommon league game, requiring surgery.

But he was always timed to return for this opening championship game and has been named at half-forward.

The Galway team is along expected lines with Johnny Heaney recalled for Jack Glynn, one of two changes from the team that started against Monaghan in the league relegation play off that put Galway down to Division Two. Eamonn Brannigan makes way for Comer.

Galway (SF v Roscommon): C Gleeson; S O Ceallaigh, S Mulkerrin, L Silke; K Molloy, D McHugh, J Heaney; P Conroy, M Tierney; D Comer, P Cooke, F O Laoi; R Finnerty, S Walsh, P O Ceallaigh.