Damien Comer named in Galway starting line-up for NFL opener against Kerry

Damien Comer has been selected in the Galway team for Saturday’s Allianz League opener against Kerry in Tralee.

The former Galway captain missed their only Championship fixture last year, a painful one-point loss to Mayo in the Connacht final.

He last started a game for Padraic Joyce’s team in October, when the league resumed after the first lockdown, on the day Mayo hammered Galway by 15 points in Salthill

Comer lasted just 10 minutes of that match before succumbing to a hamstring injury.

Having established himself as the focal point of a dynamic Galway attack in 2017 and ’18, Comer suffered an ankle injury playing a Christmas charity match at the end of '18.

He missed Galway’s subsequent provincial campaign, returning off the bench when they bowed out in the All-Ireland qualifiers to Mayo.

The team to play Kerry also features two of last year’s hugely-promising All-Ireland Under 20 winning team.

Jack Glynn, who captained the side that beat Dublin in the All-Ireland final, starts at corner-back while Matthew Tierney has been selected to lead the attack from centre-forward.

Tomo Culhane, scorer of 1-6 in that Under 20 final success, is named on the Galway bench, as is Cathal Sweeney.

The team is captained by Shane Walsh.

Another player eager to put injuries behind him is Seán Powter, who has been selected at centre-back in the Cork football team that faces Kildare in Semple Stadium on Saturday in Division 2 South.

Powter was influential in last year’s Munster semi-final win over Kerry but was ruled out of the subsequent provincial final defeat to Tipperary with a shoulder problem.

The explosive 23 year-old has suffered a spate of hamstring injuries since limping out of Cork’s 2018 league opener against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In all, he has started just six games between League and Championship for Cork since then.

The Rebels have eight of the team that lost last year’s Munster final for Kildare on Saturday, with 2010 All-Ireland winner Ciaran Sheehan listed on the bench.

For Offaly, Niall McNamee has been named on the bench for the Offaly footballers for their Division 3 South clash with Wicklow.

The veteran Rhode forward suffered a dislocated finger in a recent training session but is set to feature for John Maughan’s, 17 years after making his debut against Laois in 2003.

Meanwhile, Johnny Byrne has been named at centre-forward on the Kildare team to face Donegal in Saturday’s Division 2A clash in Newbridge (1.0).

Byrne announced his retirement from inter-county football after last year’s championship. He played a Christy Ring Cup semi-final in 2012, just a year out of minor before turning his focus to football.

Meanwhile, Niall McNamee has been named on the bench for the Offaly footballers for their Division 3 South clash with Wicklow.

The veteran Rhode forward suffered a dislocated finger in a recent training session but is set to feature for John Maughan’s, 17 years after making his debut against Laois in 2003.

KILDARE (SH v Donegal) – P McKenna; C Derivan, R Boran, S Leacy; K Whelan, D Flaherty, S Christeanseen; C Dowling, P Divilly; K Aherne, J Byrne, J Burke; T Forde, S Ryan, B Byrne.

GALWAY (SF v Kerry) – B Power; J Glynn, S Ó Maoilchiaráin, L Silke; G O’Donnell, D McHugh, J Heaney; P Ó Cuaig, P Conroy; P Ó Ceallaigh, M Tierney, E Brannigan; D Ó Conghaile, D Comer, S Walsh.

OFFALY (SF v Wicklow) – P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; C Doyle, J Moloney, J Hayes; P Cunningham, E Carroll; B Carroll, D Dempsey, A Sullivan; B Allen, J Mager, R McNamee.

CORK (SF v Kildare) – M Martin; D Mahony, S Meehan, K Flahive; P Walsh, S Powter, M Taylor; I Maguire, K O’Driscoll; C O’Callaghan, S White, R Deane; J O’Rourke, B Hurley, C O’Mahony.

KILDARE (SF v Cork) – M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, E Doyle; K Flynn, D Hyland, R Houlihan; L Flynn, A Masterson; A Beirne, D Flynn, P Cribbin; J Hyland, K Feely, D Kirwan.

WATERFORD (SF v Carlow) – P Hunt; S Boyce, B Looby, D Ó Cathasaigh; D Fitzgerald, M Curry, D Ryan; T Prendergast, M Cummins; J Curry, C Murray, D Hallinan; S Curry, D Guiry, D Corcoran.