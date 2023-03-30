Damien Comer: I thought my season was over when my knee went

Damien Comer in action against Paul Geaney of Kerry during their Allianz Football League Division 1 match. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle

Galway sharpshooter Damien Comer says he feels very lucky to be playing in Sunday’s Division 1 NFL final as he thought his season was over when his knee crumbled in a clash with Roscommon.