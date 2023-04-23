Damien Comer back with a bang as he puts injury nightmare behind him to inspire Galway to victory over Roscommon

Back in February, when these sides met in Pearse Stadium, Damien Comer was stretchered off with a worrying knee injury that immediately sparked fears that he might miss the rest of the season.

Less than three months later, the All Star full-forward announced that he could have a pivotal role in this year’s race for Sam Maguire with a Man of the Match tour de force.

Comer scored 1-4 from play – and it might have been more – but even that didn’t encapsulate his overall contribution. As an oscillating second half slipped into injury-time, there was the Galway No 14 back in his own defence to snuff out another Rossie attack with a full-blooded tackle on Daire Cregg.

The reigning Connacht champions are now through to another provincial decider – against Sligo in Castlebar on May 7. There was no doubting the merit of victory for Pádraic Joyce’s men, who led by four points at half-time and by the same margin at the full-time whistle.

But that scoreline masks what proved to be a strangely traumatic third quarter for the visitors. Locals in a healthy Hyde Park attendance of 16,917 had little to cheer about during the first half – and even less, it seemed, when Ian Burke fisted Galway 1-8 to 0-3 ahead almost straight from the throw-in.

But there followed a remarkable sequence as Roscommon – who hitherto hadn’t scored from play – landed 1-3 in the space of four minutes culminating in Ciaráin Murtagh’s 40th minute goal.

And that might have been 2-3, with wandering full-back Conor Daly somehow fisting wide of the far post from point-blank range after Enda Smith had teed him up with an inviting handpass.

Still, despite that miss, points from the excellent Murtagh, Daly and sub Cian McKeon had offered the Rossies hope. Then a turnover by All Star centre-back John Daly proved costly in the extreme, the resultant counter-attack ending with a wonderful diagonal pass from Ben O’Carroll; Enda Smith caught the ball and released the inrushing Murtagh for a calm finish.

Bizarrely, it seemed, after coming alive for barely five minutes, Roscommon led by 1-6 to 0-8.

But they couldn’t quite sustain it as Galway recovered from their mid-game wobble to hit three of the next four points, edging back ahead.

Then came the game’s ultimately decisive score, on 53 minutes. It was shrouded in some good fortune, Dylan McHugh’s point attempt from the left wing rebounding off the far upright and straight into the lap of the lurking Comer. He shrugged off what seemed a foul by David Murray to find the bottom corner.

Shane Walsh, held scoreless from play, pointed his own free to leave Galway five clear – but Roscommon refused to go away, and points from McKeon and Murtagh (who hit 1-3 from play after half-time) left within a goal down and within potential reach of extra-time.

The closest they came was a half-chance for Smith on the turn, blocked by Seán Kelly, and it was only fitting that Comer would ice Galway’s cake by fisting over Galway’s final point.

Roscommon should have entered the Hyde full of confidence, on the back of their fully deserved ambush of league champions Mayo a fortnight ago. On the flip side, their last championship victory over Galway in their home citadel had come way back in 1990, and the opening half offered scant evidence that this grimly lopsided statistic was about to change any year soon.

Initially, at least, they kept pace with the Tribesmen: Ciaráin Murtagh opened their account with an early free and, when Murtagh landed his third free at the end of the first quarter, the sides were deadlocked at 0-3 apiece.

But the hosts failed to score again before the break as Galway, looking ultra-comfortable in defence and increasingly adept at punching holes in the Rossie rearguard, gradually went about constructing a four-point lead, 0-7 to 0-3.

Damien Comer was at the vanguard of Galway’s first half dominance, landing 0-3 including a superb curling effort to get off the mark in the 16th minute.

It might well have been more, with Roscommon ‘keeper Conor Carroll repelling one Comer goal attempt and corner-back David Murray blocking another shot on goal from Galway’s marauding No 14.

But even here, Galway still ensured that they kept the scoreboard ticking over. Comer had been released through on goal by Johnny Heaney who had intercepted a stray pass by Ciaráin Murtagh. Carroll (who also impressed off the kicking tee) stood up well to Comer’s powerful drive but the full-forward picked up the loose ball and fired over.

Soon after, another Comer effort was blocked by Murray, but the busy John Maher was there to pick up the pieces and score. When Comer added his third from play, late in the half, there appeared no way back for the Rossies.

It didn’t quite pan out that way, but Galway still prevailed.

SCORERS

Galway: D Comer 1-4, S Walsh (2f), J Maher, M Tierney (1m) 0-2 each, J Heaney, C Sweeney, I Burke 0-1 each.

Roscommon: C Murtagh 1-6 (0-3f), C McKeon 0-2, C Daly 0-1.

TEAMS

GALWAY – B Power; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; C Sweeney, J Daly, D McHugh; P Conroy, J Maher; M Tierney, P Cooke, J Heaney; I Burke, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: R Finnerty for Heaney (62), C McDaid for Cooke (67), D O’Flaherty for Sweeney (73), D Conneely for Burke (73).

ROSCOMMON – C Carroll; B Stack, C Daly, D Murray; N Daly, C Hussey, E McCormack; K Doyle, E Smith; D Ruane, C Murtagh, C Lennon; B O’Carroll, D Murtagh, D Smith.

Subs: C McKeon for D Smith (ht), C Cox for D Murtagh (47), C Connolly for O’Carroll (60), R Hughes for N Daly (62), D Cregg for Ruane (66).

REF – D Gough (Meath)