Damien Comer has avoided a season-ending cruciate ligament injury, fuelling hopes that the All Star forward will return in the Galway colours later in the campaign.

Supporters feared the worst after seeing Comer stretchered off during the early stages of last Sunday’s Allianz Football League defeat to Roscommon, with manager Pádraic Joyce confirming afterwards that it was a knee injury and “doesn’t look good.”

But after going for a scan on his right knee yesterday, the results have offered some degree of comfort after an injury-blighted start to Galway’s year.

In response to a query from Independent.ie, the Galway camp confirmed that Comer suffered a knee injury but is “unlikely to need surgery”, with rehab over the next few weeks and reassessment.

On that basis, there is bound to be some doubt over any future involvement in a Division 1 campaign that ends on March 26, although Joyce expressed the view on Sunday that “hopefully it’s not overly bad and he plays some part in the league yet.”

The Tribesmen are already on the back foot, having garnered just one point from their opening two fixtures, with five games to come against Tyrone (home), Donegal (away), Monaghan (home), Armagh (away) and Kerry (home).

For the time being, at least, they must carry on without the entire full-forward line that started last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry.

Shane Walsh is currently out of the country travelling in the wake of Kilmacud’s All-Ireland club success, while Comer now joins Rob Finnerty on the sidelines with the corner-forward facing a four to six-week lay-off after suffering ankle ligament damage against Mayo in their opening league stalemate.