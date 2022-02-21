Daithí Waters retirement blow for Wexford footballers

Wexford football has been dealt a blow with the news that veteran midfielder Daithi Waters has hung up his intercounty boots.

One of the county’s leading lights for well over a decade, there had been ongoing speculation about the St Martin’s man’s future with Shane Roche’s side.

And it has now emerged that he has opted against returning for another campaign after making his debut in 2010 when Wexford football was on a high. The following season, Wexford came close to toppling Dublin in a Leinster final.

Waters made well over 100 appearances for the Model men and also captained his club to their first senior football title in 2013 while he also had a stint with the county’s hurlers.

Briefly out of the picture under Paul Galvin, Waters returned to the side and was a key figure as the county secured their first win in the Leinster championship in seven seasons when they beat Wicklow in Aughrim last term.

Waters hadn’t featured in either of their league matches to date and it has been confirmed that he will follow Wexford football stalwart Brian Malone into retirement.