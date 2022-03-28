Daithí Burke confirmed as captain of the Tribes after Henry Shefflin names panel for Liam MacCarthy tilt

Galway boss Henry Shefflin in action for Kilkenny during his playing days against Dáithí Burke of Galway. Shefflin has named Burke as his captain for the 2022 Championship. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

HENRY SHEFFLIN has announced a 34-man panel for Galway’s upcoming senior hurling championship campaign as he seeks to kickstart a Tribal revival in his first season as an inter-county manager.

Notable absentees include Adrian Tuohey, who started when Galway last lifted Liam MacCarthy in 2017; Niall Burke, who came off the bench against Waterford in that year’s final; and Seán Loftus, who was in the match-day 26 that day.

Two more starters from that All-Ireland triumph, the iconic Joe Canning and Aidan Harte, are likewise not available to Shefflin, having retired in the aftermath of Galway’s disappointing 2021 campaign.

The Kilkenny legend includes nine of the team that started the 2017 final: his new skipper Daithí Burke and vice-captain Joseph Cooney along with Gearóid McInerney, Padraic Mannion, Johnny Coen, David Burke, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney and Cathal Mannion.

Shefflin’s maiden league campaign saw Galway finish third in Division 1 Group A, missing out on the semi-finals. They open their Leinster SHC round-robin campaign away to Wexford on Saturday, April 16.

GALWAY SHC PANEL: Daithí Burke (capt), Joseph Cooney (vice-capt), Eanna Murphy, Darach Fahy, Darren Morrissey, Jack Grealish, Fintan Burke, Jack Fitzpatrick, Declan Cronin, Stephen Barrett, Padraic Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Tiernan Killeen, Shane Ryan, TJ Brennan, David Burke, Ronan Murphy, Johnny Coen, Cathal Mannion, Conor Cooney, Ronan Glennon, Tom Monaghan, Jack Hastings, Brian Concannon, Conor Whelan, John Fleming, Evan Niland, Donal O’Shea, Kevin Cooney, Gavin Lee, Cianan Fahy, Greg Thomas, Eanna Burke, Jason Flynn.