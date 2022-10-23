Dáire McConnon proves the difference as St Mary’s Ardee book Leinster SFC quarter-final spot

Dáire McConnon proved the difference as St Mary’s Ardee booked their Leinster club SFC quarter-final place with a six-point defeat of Longford champions Colmcille on home soil this afternoon.

McConnon fired 2-1 in the first half but the Louth kingpins were forced to fight off a Colmcille comeback in the closing period before Shane Matthews and substitute Ronan Carroll combined for 1-2 to see them safely home.

McConnon had a goal chance inside 60 seconds for Cathal Murray’s side but he was unable to convert it, although that was a sign of things to come later in the half with the St Mary’s full-forward in sensational form.

Colmcille were much quicker to settle, however, as their defensive style frustrated the hosts and they kicked the first two points via Jack Macken (free) and Philip McKeon.

St Mary’s showed four enforced changes from last Sunday’s Louth SFC final replay victory over Newtown Blues and that seemed to disrupt their rhythm in the opening quarter before a score from Jonathan Commins helped settle them into their stride.

Things got even better a minute later when Macken was caught in possession in defence before being turned over and McConnon punished Colmcille with an emphatic finish to the net, 1-1 to 0-2.

Commins fired over his second point while Conor Gillespie spurned a goal chance before Colmcille hit them with a sucker punch at the other end as Cathal Reilly excellently palmed the ball to the net from a tight angle after great work by Cathal McCabe, 1-2 apiece.

Read More

The home side responded in style, though, with Carl Gillespie sending over a neat point before McConnon bagged his second goal, again from a big turnover when sweeper Declan Reilly was robbed of possession.

McConnon bundled the ball over the line after Commins’ initial effort was thwarted by Colmcille goalkeeper Noel Farrell and McConnon finished out a superb half with another point to see his side five points to the good at half-time, 2-4 to 1-2.

Colmcille adopted a more attacking approach upon the resumption as Reilly played roamed forward rather than minding the house and they had the gap cut back to two points by the 52nd minute with McCabe proving a thorn in Ardee’s side.

Macken was unerring from placed balls and his fourth free narrowed the gap to the minimum in the 56th minute with a grandstand finish in store as Colmcille chased an equaliser.

Ardee caught them on the counter-attack, however, to quickly put the game to bed as Matthews and super sub Carroll made a huge impact with the former palming in the match-winning goal before the pair hit a point apiece to book their quarter-final place against Westmeath champions The Downs in a fortnight’s time.

Scorers –

St Mary’s Ardee – D McConnon 2-1, S Matthews 1-1, J Commins 0-3 (1f), Carl Gillespie, R Carroll 0-1 each

Colmcille – J Macken 0-4f, C Reilly 1-0, P McKeon, F Sheridan, E Hawkins 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

ST MARY’S ARDEE: J McGillick; P McKenny, K Faulkner, C Keenan; K Moran, E Malone, Carl Gillespie; RJ Callaghan, R Leavy; J Commins, S Matthews, L Jackson; Conor Gillespie, D McConnon, C Keenan.

Subs: Ronan Carroll for Ciarán Keenan (half-time), D Matthews for Conor Gillespie (41), D Clarke for Commins (52), T Jackson for E Malone (57).

COLMCILLE: N Farrell; C Grant, E Macken, G Mulligan; M Mulligan, R Harkin, D Reilly; J Macken, F Sheridan; R Hawkins, V Hourigan, P McKeon; C Reilly, B McKeon, C McCabe.

Subs: E Hawkins for P McKeon (37), C McKeon for R Hawkins (42), D Mulligan for Reilly (53).

Ref – A Nolan (Wicklow)