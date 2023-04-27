Culture shift call to stop parents ‘going bonkers’ at refs – Farrelly

Being the most famous female referee in Gaelic football doesn’t leave you immune to the craziness that sometimes prevails at the club coalface, far from the TV cameras.

Just ask Maggie Farrelly.

The Cavan trailblazer doesn’t believe she receives any more or less brickbats because of her gender – but the potential for abuse is definitely greater when you’re taking charge of juvenile club matches. And not from the direct participants either.

“Most of the abuse probably occurs within that underage structure,” Farrelly confirms. “In terms of the ‘silent sidelines’, unfortunately that doesn’t happen either. We see parents absolutely going baloobas on the sideline.

“It’s not knowing the rules that leads to this frustration and maybe anguish ... you see mad men and mad women absolutely going bonkers along the line for no reason, because they feel the referee is wrong.”

Long before Farrelly started making history in the men’s game, the question of respect for referees had been a recurring headache for the GAA.

“I’d say I’m on the same level as my male counterparts, and why would I be treated any differently?” she declares, speaking at SuperValu’s All-Ireland SFC launch.

“I do feel there is an enormous amount of respect for officials on any given match-day, particularly at inter-county level. Club football at home as well – not everybody is going to agree with your decision, but if you can turn around and say what your decision is for, that communication piece is hugely important.”

For all that, the “culture” of disrespecting referees must change. “Our manager is a club player, he represented Cavan over-40s and he says under no circumstances would he ever, ever go out to referee a game ... and it’s down to the amount of abuse that referees do get,” she says.

“We all have the experts sitting in the stand just ready to ridicule somebody, and probably the most frustrating part of it is they don’t actually know the rule themselves.”

Farrelly first took up the whistle in the noughties, cajoled by her club chairperson in Laragh United. “Cavan were threatening to introduce a bye-law that all clubs have a referee or they’d give up home advantage in the league – it was their way of a recruitment drive,” she explains.

Since then, having progressed into the Ulster Academy in 2011, her career trajectory has kept rising. She refereed her first All-Ireland ladies’ senior final in 2014 while achieving a series of historic firsts in the men’s game: fourth official duties at a 2014 Dublin/Kerry league game, refereeing a McKenna Cup tie in 2016, the Cavan SFC final in 2021 and then, after being added to the national panel, a Division 4 NFL game between Leitrim and London in 2022.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t made the championship panel but that’s nothing new for somebody who’s only been introduced to refereeing at inter-county level within the last year or so,” she reasons.

“I was heavily involved in last year’s championship. I officiated in the junior, Tailteann Cup and Sam Maguire, so there’s no doubt I’ll be involved in some capacity this summer. I’ve already officiated in Omagh as sideline official for Tyrone v Monaghan.”

Farrelly is still playing “a wee bit” but, having overcome a calf injury earlier in the year, that has taken a back seat for now. She’s an early riser – 5:15 every morning, often to get in a running session before work.

As for her ultimate goal, she’s happy to reach for the All-Ireland final stars. “I think it’s everybody’s ambition once you get to this level. You’re not just going to sit at a plateau and think ‘this is it, this is my dream here’ when everybody wants to be out in Croke Park refereeing an All-Ireland final.

“Whether it comes to me or not, I don’t know. Of the 39 referees that are on the panel, some have accomplished that and my fellow Cavan referee, Joe McQuillan, has done it on four occasions – so the aspirations are there for everybody.”

But even if that happens, Farrelly knows the score: “Everybody in the stands will find some sort of criticism of the person that’s running about with the whistle. I’ve never been nominated for an All-Star for being a referee and I don’t think any other referee has been either.”