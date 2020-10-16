Crowley and Moran return to Kerry starting line-up for League clash with Monaghan

Peter Crowley returns for his first competitive game in more than 18 months while David Moran will start for the first time since last year's All-Ireland final replay defeat to Dublin as Kerry announced their team for Saturday's opening Allianz Division 1 league game with Monaghan in Inniskeen.

Crowley tore a cruciate ligament in May 2019 and was due back for the latter stages of the league before it was suspended in March while Moran sat out the first five rounds of the campaign because of knee surgery.



Stephen O'Brien and Paul Geaney are among the established players who don't start while Graham O'Sullivan, Shane Enright, Jack Barry and Tommy Walsh, who started in the last league match against Mayo in March have been omitted.

Captain David Clifford and Sean O'Shea will both feature in a youthful attack that includes Tony Brosnan who has recovered from an injury picked up during the club championships that looked like it could rule him out for the season.

Kerry (SF v Monaghan): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, P Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; M Burns, S O'Shea, R Buckley; T Brosnan, D Clifford, D Moynihan.

