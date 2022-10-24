Crossmaglen hit overdrive to make it back to Armagh summit

Crossmaglen's Aaron Kernan is tackled by Granemore's Michael King during the Armagh SFC final at the Athletic Grounds. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Crossmaglen Rangers atoned for their lapses in each of the last two Armagh SFC finals by brushing aside the challenge of first-time finalists Granemore at the Athletic Grounds yesterday.

Summoning on all their experience, skill and character, Stephen Kernan’s side hit the ground running in impressive style and with Cian McConville a rich source of scores, they took a vice-like grip on the game even before the halfway stage had been reached.

​Granemore’s courage and work-rate were commendable attributes but they paled into insignificance as the Rangers gained in confidence and authority.

By half-time they had opened up a significant gap, Caolan Finnegan’s 19th-minute goal having helped to flesh out their commanding 1-10 to 0-4 advantage.

With McConville picking off points almost casually, the Granemore defence was kept on its toes although a brace of points from both Cathal O’Hare and Marty Carr just about sustained their effort.

But when Crossmaglen fired a salvo of points in the third quarter with man of the match McConville landing two of them and Rian O’Neill also exhibiting his deft scoring touch, Rangers were in overdrive.

With Granemore restricted to occasional raids and having used their full complement of substitutes, there was just no way back for them.

But while Rangers will take considerable satisfaction from this coup, there is no chance of the slightest element of complacency infiltrating their psyche.

“We knew that we had to make an impact this time round having lost in each of the last two years and now that we have got over this barrier we have to focus on the Ulster club championship. It won’t be easy to make progress there but we will be fired up for it. It’s good to have the Armagh title in our grasp again,” declared Stephen Kernan.

Scorers – Crossmaglen: C McConville 0-8 (4f); R O’Neill 0-4; C Finnegan 1-1; R Fitzpatrick 0-2; C Crowley, C Cumiskey, D O’Callaghan, T O’Callaghan 0-1 each. Granemore: C O’Hare 0-3; J O’Neill (2f), M Carr (2f) 0-2 each; R Rafferty, L Hughes, T McClelland 0-1 each.

Crossmaglen Rangers - M Murray; T O’Callaghan, C Dillon, T Duffy; A Kernan, J Morgan, P Hughes; S Morris, R O’Neill; C Finnegan, C Cumiskey, D O’Callaghan; C McConville, J Clarke, R Fitzpatrick. Subs: C Crowley for T O’Callaghan (h-t), A Farrelly for Dillon (39), O McKeown for Duffy (53), S McConville for Clarke (53), A Rushe for Kernan (59).

Granemore – K Kelly; C O’Hare, R Finn, P Hollywod; M King, K McQuaid, K Doyle; D Carr, B Boylan; L Hughes, J O’Neill, O Doyle; P Carr, M Carr, R Rafferty. Subs: T McClelland for P Carr (h-t), E O’Neill for M Carr (h-t), C Keenan for Hollywood (35), D Rafferty for Hughes (55), P Doyle for King (58).

Ref – S Murphy (Collegeland)