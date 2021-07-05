Croke Park to stage both Leinster SFC semi-finals in July 18 double-header

All-Ireland champions Dublin are heading back to Croke Park even more quickly than they might have expected.

The two Leinster SFC semi-finals will now be played as a Croker double-header on Sunday week, July 18.

Kildare will face Westmeath in the opening semi (2pm) followed by the clash of old rivals Dublin and Meath (4.30pm).

Fixture details were confirmed by the Leinster Council this evening. There was no official word on what attendance will be permitted, with news on that front expected tomorrow.

However, after the Government gave the green light for 8,000 socially distanced fans to attend last Saturday’s Leinster hurling double-header at HQ, it’s understood that Leinster Council chiefs will be hoping for a higher bar of above 10,000 to be permitted for their SFC semi-finals.

It was originally envisaged - before the return of spectators became a possibility - that this year’s Leinster football semi-finals would take place at a provincial venue or venues.

But that scenario has now changed, all of which means that Dessie Farrell’s six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions will be back on familiar turf for their showdown with Andy McEntee’s Meath, in a repeat of last year’s lopsided provincial decider.

Confirmation on the capacity for Saturday's week action is likely to come tomorrow, with a similar crowd likely to be permitted for another hurling double-header at the Jones’s Road venue on Saturday week, July 17.

This will feature the Joe McDonagh Cup final (5pm) followed by the Leinster SHC final between Dublin and Kilkenny (7.30).