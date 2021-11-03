Croke Park to host AIB Leinster club football semis and hurling final

Croke Park will host the AIB Leinster club football semi-finals and the hurling final in December.

This year’s AIB Leinster club senior football semi-finals, as well as the province’s senior hurling decider, have all been fixed for Croke Park.

In what promises to be a bumper weekend of club activity, on the cusp of Christmas, the two SFC semi-finals will form a HQ curtain-raiser on Saturday, December 18 – and this will be followed on the Sunday by the SHC showpiece.

The hurling final will have a 1.30 throw-in on December 19 and will be broadcast live by TG4. Starting times for the football semis have yet to be confirmed.

The decision to move these flagship fixtures to the capital was made by the Leinster Council’s CCC. Given the onset of winter and the deteriorating condition of pitches, coupled with the later timing of this year’s provincial club programme, it makes practical sense to utilise the GAA’s most weather-proof surface.

This year’s Leinster club football competition opens with three first round fixtures on November 21, with hurling quarter-finals taking place a week later.

The Leinster SFC final is pencilled in for after Christmas, on January 9 at a venue yet to be confirmed – although Croke Park could conceivably be an option.