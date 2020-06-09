| 11.8°C Dublin

Croke Park set to host Ulster and Connacht football finals

A general view of the GAA's headquarters at Croke Park, Dublin

A general view of the GAA's headquarters at Croke Park, Dublin

Colm Keys

Connacht and Ulster are both exploring the prospect of moving their primary championship games to Croke Park later this year.

With restrictions on crowds and venues still expected to be in place by then, Croke Park may appeal as a venue that can more safely accommodate a crowd of up to 20,500 with one-metre social distancing provisions, a recent profiling assessment established.

Connacht secretary John Prenty confirmed the province will actively look at Croke Park for the concluding stages of their championship, semi-final and final, because of the seating it provides that allows clearer specified distancing between occupants than terracing.

