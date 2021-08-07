Croke Park awaits update on reports of further Covid-19 outbreak in Tyrone squad

There is a report of another Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone camp

Tyrone GAA officials could not be reached today to confirm reports that as many as 11 county footballers have tested positive for Covid or are in self-isolation as close contacts. The fresh speculation is creating doubts over their All-Ireland SFC semi final against Kerry which is just over a week away.

There are also claims that the full panel was tested this morning and that Croke Park is awaiting updates on the situation.

Given its close proximity, the semi-final could be postponed as a result of the alleged further outbreak.

Last weekend Tyrone defeated Monaghan in the Ulster final at Croke Park but had to line out without Frank Burns, Rory Brennan, Tiernan McCann and Richie Donnellly who were all late withdrawals from the match-day panel. The assistant manager Fergal Logan was also unable to attend the match.

They were all believed to have resumed training on Tuesday last in preparation for the match against Kerry. Tyrone won their first Ulster title in four years last weekend, a perfect start to the post-Mickey Harte era now being pioneered by Logan and Brian Dooher.

Covid has already impacted on the inter-county championships with Dublin hurlers affected by withdrawals before their Leinster final loss to Kilkenny.

Mayo footballers have also been impacted but no match has had to be postponed. Last year Sligo had to withdraw from the championship because of Covid cases in their camp.